“We are now more than ready for conversion” – Rector

By
Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA
Sumbrungu (U/E) Feb
20, GNA – Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, Rector of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic
has said the conversion of the Polytechnic to Technical University was long
overdue.
He recalled that “on
December 15, 2017, and on this very ground, I intimated that Bolgatanga
Polytechnic was ready for conversion to a Technical University. Almost two
years down the lane we are still to be converted. We are now more than ready
for the conversion.”
He noted that what
appeared to holding the institution from being converted were the AMATROL and
AVIC projects, and said the institution had seen some indication of
commencement of the said two projects.
“For the AMATROL
project, the renovation of the Automobile Engineering equipment will be leaving
the port for Bolga. The geological survey for the AVIC project has been done
and we are awaiting the results from the laboratory analysis and subsequent
commencement of the project,” he disclosed.
“In fact, we are over
qualified and should be spared the anxiety, the agony of what to do next and
the excruciating psychological pain of being tantalised with a Technical
University status,” the Rector emphasised.
Professor Alnaa was
speaking at the 7th Congregation of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic to confer
Bachelor of Technology degrees, Higher National Diplomas and Professional
Diplomas on a total of 299 deserving students of the 2018 cohorts.
The Professor asserted
that the delay in converting the institution into Technical University
accounted for the low enrolment considering the number of graduands, “For
instance, for 2016/17 we enrolled 379, 2017/18 we enrolled 431 and for this
academic year, 2018/19 we again enrolled 476. We are hoping that when our status
changes to a Technical University the situation will improve,” he said.
Professor Alnaa
congratulated the graduates and admonished them to use their entrepreneurial
skills and training to face difficulties head-on as they moved out into the
world of work. “Let me add that you need hard work, perseverance and dedication
to succeed in life.”
He said “You may have
to knock on many doors. In doing so, you must remain disciplined and avoid
short-cuts, for they are dangerous.”
Professor Francis
Abantanga, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Polytechnic, said the
demand for skilled manpower was more important now than ever in the desire to
reposition the country’s economy to propel growth and development.
He said the
digitisation of the economy, value addition to the produce and the application
of science and technology to the way things were done, hinged on technical and
vocational education and training.
“It is for this reason
that a decision was made to convert all Polytechnics to Technical Universities.
The history of the conversion up to date is common knowledge to all
stakeholders. Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics are the only two left to be
converted,” he said, and appealed to government to expedite action on the
conversion of the two Polytechnics.
Madam Paulina Patience
Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister said President Akufo-Addo's
government acknowledged its responsibility to develop education at all levels,
and gave the assurance that “I will continue to make appropriate follow-ups
till the conversion is achieved.”
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article