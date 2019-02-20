Home | News | Military detachment in U/WR receive lodging materials

Military detachment in U/WR receive lodging materials

Dan Soko

By D.I. Laary/Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA

Wa, Feb. 20, GNA – The Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has donated mattresses, beds and dining furniture worth GH¢29,000.00 to the military detachment in the Region to help mitigate residential furnishing challenges facing the officers.

The materials, which included; 10 bunk beds, 20 mattresses, a set of dining hall furniture and two double bed mattresses were jointly procured by the RCC and the Municipal and District Assemblies, following a request by the military.

The UW Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, presented the lodging fixtures and highlighted the commitment of the RCC to ensure the personnel lived comfortably to discharge their work.

He raised concern that the new military barracks was put up without any provision for furniture which compelled him to meet the Defence Minister to appeal for assistance and due to budgetary constraints at the time, the RCC was advised to procure some items to help furnish the place while efforts were made to equip it later.

“Even though very small and minute, we know it would go a long way to alleviate your suffering somehow” Alhaji Alhassan said.

The Commander of the Detachment, Lieutenant Ralph Blackman from the Air Borne Force, received the items on behalf of the Military and pledged their commitment to put them into good use.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

