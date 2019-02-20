Military detachment in U/WR receive lodging materials

By
D.I. Laary/Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA
Wa, Feb. 20, GNA – The
Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has donated mattresses, beds and
dining furniture worth GH¢29,000.00 to the military detachment in the Region to
help mitigate residential furnishing challenges facing the officers.
The materials, which
included; 10 bunk beds, 20 mattresses, a set of dining hall furniture and two
double bed mattresses were jointly procured by the RCC and the Municipal and
District Assemblies, following a request by the military.
The UW Regional
Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, presented the lodging fixtures and
highlighted the commitment of the RCC to ensure the personnel lived comfortably
to discharge their work.
He raised concern that
the new military barracks was put up without any provision for furniture which
compelled him to meet the Defence Minister to appeal for assistance and due to
budgetary constraints at the time, the RCC was advised to procure some items to
help furnish the place while efforts were made to equip it later.
“Even though very
small and minute, we know it would go a long way to alleviate your suffering
somehow” Alhaji Alhassan said.
The Commander of the
Detachment, Lieutenant Ralph Blackman from the Air Borne Force, received the
items on behalf of the Military and pledged their commitment to put them into
good use.
GNA
