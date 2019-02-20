Upper West Region registers 32 more ODF communities

By
Philip Tengzu, GNA
Wa, Feb. 20, GNA - The
Upper West Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation Department has recorded
32 more Open Defecation Free (ODF) communities in January 2019, bringing the
total communities declared free from open defecation in the region to 565.
The increase in number
of ODF communities represents 48.4 per cent of the 1,167 communities
distributed across the region constituting 12.7 per cent total land area of the
country.
Nadowli-Kaleo District
recorded 20 communities, Wa East six, Jirapa Municipal five, and Wa Municipal
only one community attained ODF status in the first month of the year.
Mr Alhassan Inusah
Agambiri, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Environmental Health and
Sanitation Department, revealed the latest statistics to the Ghana News Agency
in Wa.
He commended
stakeholders in the ODF campaign for the success chalked, but called for more
stringent measures to ensure that the entire region attained ODF within the
shortest possible time to improve sanitation and health conditions of the
people.
The Upper West
Regional Coordinating Council and the Municipal and District Assemblies have
set 2021 for the whole region to attain ODF status.
This means by 2021,
efforts would be made by officials to terminate open faecal transmission - no
visible faeces would be found in the environment or communities and that every
household and public or community institutions would have safe technology
option for disposal of faeces.
Mr Agambiri said the
results recorded indicated that attaining a region-wide ODF by the 2021 period
was feasible if stakeholders remained committed to the campaign.
“Development partners
like UNICEF is ready to provide the necessary financial support to any district
that is willing to achieve results in the ODF campaign,” he added.
He said people who are
found reluctant to practice ODF should be forced to do so, and entreated
Municipal and District Assemblies to enact and enforce by-laws on sanitation.
The offenders or those
who violate the sanitation laws should be prosecuted, he said.
As part of activities
to scale up the ODF campaign in Upper West, the Community Water and Sanitation
Agency, is implementing IDA Project under the World Bank’s Sustainable Rural
Water and Sanitation across the 11 districts.
UNICEF Ghana is also
supporting the ODF campaign in the region.
Nandom District is
currently on top of the Regional ODF league table with 84 of its communities
out of 88 being ODF.
It is followed by
Nadowli-Kaleo-District with 96 out of 141 communities, while Wa Municipal
continue to be at the bottom with only five out of 86 communities being ODF.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article