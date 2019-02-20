Home | News | Upper West Region registers 32 more ODF communities

Upper West Region registers 32 more ODF communities

Dan Soko

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Feb. 20, GNA - The Upper West Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation Department has recorded 32 more Open Defecation Free (ODF) communities in January 2019, bringing the total communities declared free from open defecation in the region to 565.

The increase in number of ODF communities represents 48.4 per cent of the 1,167 communities distributed across the region constituting 12.7 per cent total land area of the country.

Nadowli-Kaleo District recorded 20 communities, Wa East six, Jirapa Municipal five, and Wa Municipal only one community attained ODF status in the first month of the year.

Mr Alhassan Inusah Agambiri, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, revealed the latest statistics to the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

He commended stakeholders in the ODF campaign for the success chalked, but called for more stringent measures to ensure that the entire region attained ODF within the shortest possible time to improve sanitation and health conditions of the people.

The Upper West Regional Coordinating Council and the Municipal and District Assemblies have set 2021 for the whole region to attain ODF status.

This means by 2021, efforts would be made by officials to terminate open faecal transmission - no visible faeces would be found in the environment or communities and that every household and public or community institutions would have safe technology option for disposal of faeces.

Mr Agambiri said the results recorded indicated that attaining a region-wide ODF by the 2021 period was feasible if stakeholders remained committed to the campaign. 

“Development partners like UNICEF is ready to provide the necessary financial support to any district that is willing to achieve results in the ODF campaign,” he added.

He said people who are found reluctant to practice ODF should be forced to do so, and entreated Municipal and District Assemblies to enact and enforce by-laws on sanitation.

The offenders or those who violate the sanitation laws should be prosecuted, he said.

As part of activities to scale up the ODF campaign in Upper West, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, is implementing IDA Project under the World Bank’s Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation across the 11 districts.

UNICEF Ghana is also supporting the ODF campaign in the region.

Nandom District is currently on top of the Regional ODF league table with 84 of its communities out of 88 being ODF.

It is followed by Nadowli-Kaleo-District with 96 out of 141 communities, while Wa Municipal continue to be at the bottom with only five out of 86 communities being ODF.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!