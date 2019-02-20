Dialogue only viable way to resolve Burundi political crisis: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb.
20, (Xinhua/GNA) - The UN envoy for Burundi said Tuesday that dialogue remains
the only viable option for resolving the political crisis in Burundi and for
holding peaceful elections in 2020.
Michel Kafando, the UN
secretary-general's special envoy for Burundi, briefed the Security Council on
the recent developments in Burundi 16 months before the country's planned
elections.
In August 2018, a
roadmap to Burundi's 2020 elections was signed by most political parties in
Burundi, where they agreed to peacefully participate in the polls.
Kafando particularly
pointed to Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's stated intention not to seek
re-election and the government's recognition of the opposition party National
Congress for Freedom, saying these moves are "a step in the right
direction and can contribute to opening the political space" of the
country.
Meanwhile, the special
envoy noted that the Burundi opposition parties had appealed for the African
Union and the United Nations to take charge of the inter-Burundi dialogue.
Currently, the
dialogue is an East African Community-led process with Yoweri Museveni,
president of Uganda, as its mediator and Benjamin Mkapa, former Tanzanian
president, as its facilitator.
On the humanitarian
front, Kafando said the situation has improved since 2017, except in the
eastern and north-eastern border provinces, but about 1.5 million people still
face food insecurity because of persistent socioeconomic difficulties.
The UN agency for
refugees, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is appealing
for 296 million U.S. dollars to help refugees living in camps in Tanzania,
Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he added.
As of December 31,
2018, the United Nations estimated that 140,000 people were displaced and
347,000 Burundians were refugees in neighbouring countries.
Burundi plunged into a
crisis in April 2015 when Nkurunziza decided to run his controversial third
term bid, which he won in July 2015.
His candidature, which
was opposed by the opposition and civil society groups, resulted in a wave of
protests, violence and even a failed coup in May 2015.
Launched in December
2015, the inter-Burundi dialogue is aimed at finding a solution to the political
crisis in Burundi.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article