Trump says "no rush" on DPRK denuclearization

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20
(Xinhua/GNA) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expected to see
the ultimate denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula while pointing out that
he had no pressing schedule for that objective.
Trump told the press
Tuesday that he was looking forward to meeting Kim Jong Un, top leader of the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), next week in Hanoi, Vietnam.
"I think a lot of
things will come out of it," he said.
Trump said he would
like to see the ultimate denuclearization of the DPRK, but at the same time
noted that he was "in no particular rush" given that the sanctions
remain in effect and Pyongyang has refrained from nuclear and missile
testing.
"As long as
there's no testing I'm in no rush, if there's testing that's another deal ... I
hope that very positive things are going to happen," he said.
Trump also said he
discussed "probably every aspect" of the second U.S.-DPRK summit with
his Republic of Korea (ROK) counterpart Moon Jae-in during a phone conversation
the same day.
According to the
Office of President Moon, the two leaders intensively discussed ways to cooperate
for the success of the upcoming second U.S.-DPRK summit over the phone for
about 35 minutes.
The ROK leader said
his country was ready to assume any role, if Trump demands, to offer
corresponding measures to facilitate denuclearization on the peninsula.
Stephen Biegun, U.S.
special representative for DPRK affairs, was on his way to Hanoi in preparation
for the summit between Trump and Kim, State Department Deputy Spokesperson
Robert Palladino said Tuesday at a press briefing.
Trump announced on
Feb. 8 that his second meeting with Kim would take place in Hanoi on Feb.
27-28.
He met with Kim for
the first time in Singapore in June 2018, reaching several consensuses which
have led to the improvement of U.S.-DPRK relations. However, differences on
such key issues as the road map of denuclearization, U.S. lifting sanctions and
whether to issue a war-ending declaration still haunt the two sides and hinder
negotiations.
