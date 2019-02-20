Burundi disapproves decision of withdrawing peacekeepers from Somalia

BUJUMBURA, Feb. 20
(Xinhua/GNA) - Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday disapproved the
decision of the African Union (AU) to withdraw 1,000 Burundian peacekeepers
from Somalia.
The AU Peace and
Security Council decided in December that Burundi should start the pullout of
1,000 Burundian troops of AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) before the end of
February 2019, as part of reduction in AU troops in Somalia amid transition of
security responsibility to Somali national security forces.
Both Burundi and
Somalia are not happy with the decision of the AU Peace and Security Council,
and there should be an urgent summit of the AMISOM troop contributing countries
in order to discuss the issue, said Nkurunziza in Burundian commercial capital
Bujumbura at a press conference after meeting visiting Somali President Mohamed
Abdullahi Mohamed.
The two-day visit will
strengthen political and security cooperation between the two countries to
bring peace and stability in Somalia, said Mohamed.
The Burundian
government played a significant role in the peace and security of the region,
and Somali people are grateful for the contribution of Burundian AMISOM troops,
he said.
Burundi is among the
main contributors of AMISOM troops. Since December 2007, the central African
country has deployed six rotating battalions comprising about 5,500 troops in
Somalia.
