Home | News | Burundi disapproves decision of withdrawing peacekeepers from Somalia

Burundi disapproves decision of withdrawing peacekeepers from Somalia

Dan Soko

BUJUMBURA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua/GNA) - Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday disapproved the decision of the African Union (AU) to withdraw 1,000 Burundian peacekeepers from Somalia.

The AU Peace and Security Council decided in December that Burundi should start the pullout of 1,000 Burundian troops of AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) before the end of February 2019, as part of reduction in AU troops in Somalia amid transition of security responsibility to Somali national security forces. 

Both Burundi and Somalia are not happy with the decision of the AU Peace and Security Council, and there should be an urgent summit of the AMISOM troop contributing countries in order to discuss the issue, said Nkurunziza in Burundian commercial capital Bujumbura at a press conference after meeting visiting Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

The two-day visit will strengthen political and security cooperation between the two countries to bring peace and stability in Somalia, said Mohamed.

The Burundian government played a significant role in the peace and security of the region, and Somali people are grateful for the contribution of Burundian AMISOM troops, he said. 

Burundi is among the main contributors of AMISOM troops. Since December 2007, the central African country has deployed six rotating battalions comprising about 5,500 troops in Somalia.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!