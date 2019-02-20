Nigeria urges less unilateral sanctions on developing countries

UNITED NATIONS, Feb.
20, (Xinhua/GNA) - A Nigerian envoy has said that the United Nations needs to
reduce unilateral sanctions on developing countries.
The imposition of
unilateral sanctions goes against the sovereign equality and international law,
and the imposition of sanctions on any sovereign state should always be in
conformity with the provisions of the UN Charter, said Tijjani Muhammad-Bande,
permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, at a meeting of the
Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening
of the Role of the Organization.
Almost all existing
sanctions are placed against developing countries belonging to the African
Union, the Group of 77 and China and the Non-Aligned Movement, he said.
"The frequency of
the resort to unilateral sanctions must be reduced, their scope must be
narrowed and their duration shortened in order to avoid prolonged damage to the
interest of targeted states and their populations," he added.
Sanctions should only
be used as a last resort, after all other peaceful means of settling disputes
have been exhausted, said Muhammad-Bande.
He urged member states
to make the most effective use of existing procedures and methods for the
prevention of disputes and their pacific settlement, in accordance with the
principles of the Charter of the United Nations.
