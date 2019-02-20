Ugandan parliament enacts stringent wildlife law

KAMPALA, Feb. 20, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Ugandan Parliament on Tuesday enacted a stringent wildlife
law that would see poachers jailed for life if found guilty.
The Uganda Wildlife
Authority Bill 2017 replaces the old Uganda Wildlife Act 1996 that conservationists
say was not deterrent.
"The penalties in
the Uganda Wildlife Act Cap 200 have lost value since 1996 and are not
deterrent enough to check the escalating levels of poaching and wildlife
trafficking," the new Bill reads.
According to the new
law, anyone who hunts, molests or reduces into possession protected specimen,
is liable for life imprisonment upon conviction.
The same penalty
awaits those who sell, buy or transfer protected wildlife specimen.
Bashir Hangi,
spokesperson of Uganda Wildlife Authority, a state run conservation agency,
told Xinhua by telephone that he is optimistic that the new law would curb
poaching.
"We are
cautioning poachers and other illegal dealers in wildlife specimen. Their days
are numbered. We hope the law will bite," he said.
"Right now we are
waiting for the President to assent to the Bill, have it gazetted and then we
can put it into practice," he added.
Earlier this month,
authorities arrested two Vietnamese nationals who were found with about 750 pieces
of ivory and thousands of pangolin scales en-route from the Democratic Republic
of Congo.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article