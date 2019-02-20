Uganda's ruling party endorses Museveni to run for presidency in 2021

KAMPALA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Ugandan ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has declared that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni will run for the presidency in the 2021 elections.



According to a party statement issued late on Tuesday, the CEC recommended to other organs that Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years, continue to lead the NRM and the country in 2021 and beyond.

The CEC made the decision after a week-long retreat, during which high officials of the NRM met to discuss the party's election roadmap, among others.

Legislators in 2017 voted to remove the age limit for running for the presidency, which was criticized by the opposition as a leeway for Museveni to run for the presidency if he wishes.

According to a previous law, persons over the age of 75 were not allowed to run for the presidency.

Museveni is currently 74 years old. The CEC will present its resolutions to the National Executive Committee before the party holds a conference of delegates.

GNA