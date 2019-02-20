Uganda's ruling party endorses Museveni to run for presidency in 2021

KAMPALA, Feb. 20
(Xinhua/GNA) - The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Ugandan ruling
party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has declared that incumbent President
Yoweri Museveni will run for the presidency in the 2021 elections.
According to a party
statement issued late on Tuesday, the CEC recommended to other organs that
Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years, continue to lead the NRM and
the country in 2021 and beyond.
The CEC made the
decision after a week-long retreat, during which high officials of the NRM met
to discuss the party's election roadmap, among others.
Legislators in 2017
voted to remove the age limit for running for the presidency, which was
criticized by the opposition as a leeway for Museveni to run for the presidency
if he wishes.
According to a
previous law, persons over the age of 75 were not allowed to run for the
presidency.
Museveni is currently
74 years old. The CEC will present its resolutions to the National Executive
Committee before the party holds a conference of delegates.
GNA
