AU calls for harnessing sci-tech to transform Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 20, (Xinhua/GNA) - African Union (AU) Commission Deputy Chairperson, Kwesi Quartey,
has called for concerted efforts in harnessing science and technology to
transform societies in Africa.
Quartey made the
remarks during his meeting with the Director of the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) Development Centre Mario Pezzini at the
headquarters of the pan African bloc in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, an AU
statement said.
During his talks with
Pezzini, Quartey also acknowledged the importance of advancing the
collaboration between the African Union and the OECD Development Centre,
particularly on issues relating to research and statistics in Africa.
According to Quartey,
the priority focus of the AU Commission, among other things, includes
harnessing the role of science and technology in Africa with a view to
transforming the lives of people living in the continent.
He also noted the
positive progresses registered in the integration of Africa, mainly with the
signing and ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement
(AfCFTA) and the protocol on free movement of persons, by a considerable number
of AU member states.
Quartey also
underscored the imperative to collaborate with well-established institutions
such as the OECD Development Centre in order to attain the desired goals of
Agenda 2063, AU's flagship 50-year continental development agenda.
He also called on the centre
to support the African Union with programs "that will lead to the
realization of equitable and inclusive socio-economic transformation and
development of the continent”.
Issues related to AU's
theme for the year 2019, "Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced
Persons: Toward Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa," were
also said to be on the spotlight as the African Union and OECD Development Centre
aspire to augment their ties, it was noted.
