Zambia police warn students against protesting over meal allowances

LUSAKA, Feb. 20
(Xinhua/GNA) - Zambia police on Tuesday warned students from the country's public
universities against holding any protests regarding the government's decision
to scrap meal allowances.
The move to scrap
meals allowances for state-sponsored students has caused an outcry, with
various stakeholders voicing concerns that it may force students from
impoverished families to abandon their education.
Zambia's police
spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the police have received intelligence
reports that the students were planning to march to the parliament building
over the meal allowances.
The spokesperson
however warned that the police would not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and
that there was no need for unnecessary confrontation.
"We have
information that students from learning institutions are planning to march to
parliament over issues of meal allowances," she said.
"Our advice to
the students is that they should follow the laid down procedures in airing
their grievances as opposed to taking to the streets."
The spokesperson added
that the police have details of people orchestrating the protest and that they
will be dealt with should the protest go ahead.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article