Anas Aremeyaw Anas set to release latest piece on illegal mining

The leader of Tiger eye PI team and Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he is set to release his latest investigative piece which centres on illegal mining.

The award-winning journalist made this known on his Facebook page yesterday February 19 2019.

According to the investigative journalist, the report which will be published in the New Crusading Guide newspaper, features “illegal deals on mining sites.”

The post stated: “Be prepared to see the shocking realities on illegal mining. Anas Aremeyaw Anas hits the ground together with the team.”

''Grab a copy of your authoritative New Crusading GUIDE and read about the men who stab the nation in the back''.

''Get to read about the illegal deals on mining sites and details about how the men who are supposed to work in the interest of the President and Ghanaians, take money and neglect their duties''.

Meanwhile, 16 Chinese nationals who engaged in illegal mining were arrested in December 2018 last year by the inter-ministerial taskforce in the Ashanti Region.

The task force during the operation at the Kobro forest reserve found 14 pump action assault rifle guns, a number of cartridges and also found one rare military M16 assault rifle.

According to reports the head of security at the site, one Ex-WO Addo Boateng said they had permission to mine and also the site belonged to one Donald Ntua.

