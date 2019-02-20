Home | News | Ayawaso Commission:I found 15 marks of bullet in front of my house-Delali Brempong

Ayawaso Commission:I found 15 marks of bullet in front of my house-Delali Brempong

Dan Soko

NDC candidate for the Ayawaso by-election, Delali Kwesi Brempong said there were 15 marks of bullet in front of his house when he arrived from the various polling stations he visited.

Delali explaining the evidence of gunshots to the commission said: "From the left side of my house to my gate, there was evidence of 15 gunshots,8 of the shots landed on trees opposite my gate. The 9th one was a mark on the pillar of a  gate opposite my house. There were 2 marks on a red container after my gate, also 4 cars parked on the right of my gate had bullets through them''.

Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong narrating the incident that occurred at his house after the shooting incident said ''I was in a state of shock because personally I met fresh blood pools in front of my house and I didn't want to believe.

''Just after 9 am the National Chairman called, asked of my whereabouts, I told him I was home and he came home, Honourable Totobi-Quakyi also arrived at my house and we had a short meeting to discuss what had happened and the way forward so we came at a consensus since we couldn't predict what else could have happened so it was better we pull out of the elections to give the police the opportunity  to find out what had happen''

''So about 9.20 thereabout the National Chairman held a short press conference in front of my corridor downstairs, that NDC was pulling out the elections and that all our polling agents should leave the polling station and report for a meeting''.

According to him, the National Organizer Captin Akamba suggested they visit the injured persons in the hospital since they would need their assistance. In the company of three policemen, they went to the Legon hospital and realized that 7 people were wounded. In assistance, they offered some money to the victims and their contact.

He added that when they were about leaving the hospital premises 8 other injured people came in, apparently, they were those arrested and sent to the East Legon Police Station. At the premises, one of the victims was referred to the 37 military hospital.

READ ALSO: Ayawaso Commission: Nine armed Policemen were stationed in my house on election day-NDC candidate

Upon his arrival at home, he said he interrogated eyewitnesses who were present when the incident happened and they narrated what exactly went on in front of his house.

He added that he received calls from people saying he had firearms in his house and that people came to retrieve them, answering to that he stated'' In my life, I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired firearms, I am a pharmacist by profession and I will have no business at all acquiring firearms because there is no use of firearms in practising pharmacy.''

