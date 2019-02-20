Home | News | Mahama peddled falsehood to the diplomatic community- NPP

Mahama peddled falsehood to the diplomatic community- NPP

Dan Soko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says former President Mahama peddled cheap falsehood to the diplomatic community in the wake of the Ayawaso by-election violence.


This comes on the back of John Mahama showing videos and photos of the Ayawaso violence to a diplomatic community.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2019, the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah said the former president has lied to the diplomatic community and ought to be condemned.

They warned the NDC and John Mahama to refrain from propaganda.

"Whiles President Akufo-Addo condemns the violence, John Mahama encouraged violence, threatening boot for boot"

"When the President responded to public concern with the Commission of Inquiry, John Mahama rubbished the eminent persons and peddled cheap falsehood to the diplomatic community"

He added that the NPP is different from the NDC when it comes to violence, noting that the ruling party was concerned about improving the lives of Ghanaians rather than inflicting violence on innocent citizens.

The Ayawaso by-election witness some violence at Bawaleshie which led to some 13 people sustaining injuries.

This disturbance led to the President setting up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the issue.

Several witnesses have appeared and testified before the Commission and the probing is still ongoing.

Read also: Ayawaso Violence:Mahama responds to criticisms from gov't

Ghana News:Latest news in Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!