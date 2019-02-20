Mahama peddled falsehood to the diplomatic community- NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says former President Mahama peddled cheap falsehood to the diplomatic community in the wake of the Ayawaso by-election violence.



This comes on the back of John Mahama showing videos and photos of the Ayawaso violence to a diplomatic community.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2019, the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah said the former president has lied to the diplomatic community and ought to be condemned.

They warned the NDC and John Mahama to refrain from propaganda.

"Whiles President Akufo-Addo condemns the violence, John Mahama encouraged violence, threatening boot for boot"

"When the President responded to public concern with the Commission of Inquiry, John Mahama rubbished the eminent persons and peddled cheap falsehood to the diplomatic community"

He added that the NPP is different from the NDC when it comes to violence, noting that the ruling party was concerned about improving the lives of Ghanaians rather than inflicting violence on innocent citizens.

The Ayawaso by-election witness some violence at Bawaleshie which led to some 13 people sustaining injuries.

This disturbance led to the President setting up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the issue.

Several witnesses have appeared and testified before the Commission and the probing is still ongoing.

