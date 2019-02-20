Home | News | We are not happy with the results- SRC President of the Law School

We are not happy with the results- SRC President of the Law School

Dan Soko

The Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Emmanuel Kwabena Owusu Amoah says the student body is not happy with the results and it is the lowest ever recorded in the bar exams.

According to reports out of a total of 525 students, only 64 students passed successfully. 177 have been referred and 284 are yet to repeat the entire exams.

SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Emmanuel Kwabena Owusu Amoah in an interview with Starrfm said it will soon decide the next line of action after the school recorded its worst performance in the bar exams.

''We are not happy with the results and I think its the lowest ever, as a student body we are not happy, leadership of the SRC will discuss the way forward and consider options. We need to consider the results as a whole and as a body know what went wrong in particular.''

''We will sit down with the school heads and look at it course by course and know the problem that came and so we can make an informed decision.'' 

The students failed mostly in Family Law, Evidence and Advocacy. 

The papers include Criminal procedure, Civil procedure, company and commercial practice, law practice mgt., legal accountancy, evidence and interpretation, Conveyancing and drafting.

Again, the SRC President urged Students in the Law School to adjust their time and make way for effective studies. 

However, the results have become a source of concern to many including a Ghanaian based lawyer in the USA Professor Kweku Asare who wants the President and Education Minister to take a keen interest in the matter.












