Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

Dan Soko

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has jumped to the defence of actress Moesha Boduong and a Nigerian man whom he described as his boss over HIV/AIDS allegations on social media. 

Before the close of working hours yesterday, February 19, 2019, there were screenshots of some allegations on social media indicating that there's this Nigerian man in town who is spreading HIV/AIDS.

According to the screenshot reports online, this particular man in question by name Mr Aik Livingstone Abani, CEO of Madhaus is a carrier of HIV/AIDS and has been spreading it by having unprotected sex with women who he gives huge sums of money to after the sexual act.

Reports on social media suggest that Mr Aik Livingstone Abani has been spotted several times with Socialite Moesha Boduong and that is a clear indication that the two are bedfellows.

Some Ghanaians turned the heat on Moesha and started mocking her, Shatta Wale after several comments online took to his Instagram page to clarify the issue and made Ghanaians aware that Mr Abani was his former boss and people are just trying to tarnish his image with the HIV reports.

Shatta Wale in his post on his Instagram page defended Moesha and expressed shock at why people want to destroy the man because of his success.

Shatta's post reads: Mami ????????forget everybody you fine pass many.. You have a great heart and yet people paint you black.. Don’t ever let them know you are good ,YES you are bad and some us who know who you are love you like that and please stay like that cuz this industry we are in is just a disgrace but that’s where we get our grace the more they degrade us .. Money stop Nonsense that’s what you should know so let’s keep piling the money @moeshaboduong 

However, Moesha after the reports also took to her Instagram page to repost Shatta Wale's post to jab Ghanaians to defend her "sponsor" Mr Aik Livingstone Abani, CEO of Madhaus.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

