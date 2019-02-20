Home | News | The Cedi Will Bounce Back Sooner—BoG

The Cedi Will Bounce Back Sooner—BoG

Dan Soko
The Cedi Will Bounce Back Sooner—BoG

Director of Treasury at the Bank of Ghana, Steven Opata said the current fundamentals are good and they expect the cedi to bounce back sooner than later.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast show on Wednesday, Steven Opata indicated that the current free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies especially the dollar has nothing to do with Ghana's current fundamentals.

“If you look at the fiscal situation, it has improved significantly, if you look at the trade account, it's been very solid. The current account has also been improving. The fundamentals are solid,” he told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show.

There's been widespread concern amongst the general public and the business community, about the recent depreciation of the Cedi and its impact on livelihoods.

The local currency since January 2019 has witnessed some depreciation, reducing in value against the dollar from 4 cedis 90 pesewas to 5 cedis and above in some quarters.

The decline in the value of the currency is beginning to have a negative impact on traders, particularly importers.

Critics have lashed out at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for not being able to save the cedi from free fall especially when he said a New Patriotic Party government will turn such a situation around.

Mr. Opata on the Citi Breakfast Show gave a number of reasons he believed are adversely affecting the performance of the cedi.

He was however hopeful that with measures put in place by the central bank and government, the cedi will surely recover.

“The exchange rate we run in Ghana is a flexible exchange rate regime. The focus should not be on targeting a number because if you do that you may not be getting the whole picture. What are not targeting 5, 6, neither are we targeting 4. What we are looking at is that the currency should not be volatile,” he added.

Bawumia’s spokesperson speaks

Dr. Bawumia’s Economic adviser and spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako who also spoke on the Citi Breakfast Show corroborated Opata’s assertions.

“Given that we have opted for a regime of flexibility, we will see some level of depreciation. What we want is to bring some level of stability to slow the depreciation rate…I’m not saying that at GHc5 to the dollar, market players won’t lose money but with a stable rate of 3% instead of an uncertain rate, people can then plan,” he added

---Citinewsroom

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

February 19, 2019

Sadick Adams reveals talk with Yacouba

February 19, 2019

Digital Technology hub sprouts

February 19, 2019

I'll lead a government beyond 'family and clan syndrome' – Mahama

February 19, 2019

Breaking News: Vodafone Ghana appoints Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai as its first Ghanaian CEO

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!