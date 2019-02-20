Home | News | Eric Dawda Petitions Short Commission To Invite Mahama

Dan Soko

The Commission investigating the violence associated with the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has been petitioned to invite former President John Mahama to present his videos and pictures.

The petitioner, one Eric Dawda noted that the former President gathered diplomats on February 13 and presented to them purported evidence that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) affiliated militia group had orchestrated the violence, contrary to the rhetoric that it was a National Security exercise.

“He further corroborated his evidence with a video of men dressed in a security uniform who were dancing at a funeral ground and alleged that those were the people who were deployed on the Election Day to unleash violence on innocent Ghanaians,” the petition read.

“His public commentary, by extension, makes ex-president Mahama an interested party who should be invited before the Commission to submit same evidence he presented to the diplomats before the Commission,” it added.

Mr. Dawda also said he has in his possession an interview John Mahama granted “after his engagement with the foreign diplomats” and that he is “willing to adduce same to the commission when the need arises.”

“I am verily aware and believe same to be truth that his invitation would help the Commission to get to the logical conclusion of the subject matter once and for all,” he wrote.

Mahama’s interaction with diplomats

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer-hopeful met with some diplomats after the January 31 disturbances and paraded pictures and videos before them, which he purported to be from the scene of the violence.

220201970618 h40o2s6eey 2897758528486 3121544332916

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo chastised Mahama after the news broke but the NDC hit back, telling the senior statesman to deal with the illegal militia in their party .

Meanwhile, the Emile Short Commission continues their work.

So far, National Security Minister, Minister of State in charge of National Security, senior police officers and NDC candidate in the by-election, Delali Kwesi Brempong have testified before the Commission.

---Myjoyonline

