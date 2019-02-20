Home | News | UMB To Give Boost To Importers, Exporters To Compete Globally

UMB To Give Boost To Importers, Exporters To Compete Globally

Dan Soko
UMB To Give Boost To Importers, Exporters To Compete Globally

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) says it is committed to supporting Importers and Exporters to help boost Ghana’s participation in international trade corridors.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Benjamin Amenumey said the move is aimed at helping traders expand and take advantage of the ever-growing international trade markets.

He was speaking at the UMB trade and treasury colloquium in Accra Wednesday.

Mr Amenumey cited the recent signing of an agreement with the EU under the EPA which granted Ghana quota free on the agriculture exports to the EU and the signing of double taxation with Ireland as a clear sign of the nation moving in the right direction in terms of export.

He said, "We are of the opinion that with some concerted effort from all stakeholders, Ghana will become an African powerhouse for export. In that vein, we at UMB will make available the convenience of our wide range of tailor-made products for customers in their business."

He said UMB will intensify financial and advisory support to sustainable small and medium scale businesses.

Mr Amenumey also acknowledged the impact of the outcomes of the U.S. – China trade war and Brexit but expressed optimism and the Bank’s commitment to fully support businesses whatever the consequence may be.

He stated that "these uncertainties are problematic but as a Bank, we are well positioned to foresee and device strategies to curtail its effects on your business operations. Ultimately, we can continue to build on our relationship with you beyond the success of our businesses to affect the larger society positively.”

Mr Amenumey added, “We need to encourage our customers to do more exports. With efforts from other stakeholders, I believe we’ll conquer other African countries and become a centre for exports. We at UMB have the privilege to introduce our tailor-made export products to you,” he added.

He encouraged the traders to also take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The 2019 UMB Trade colloquium is one of many new initiatives the bank is undertaking to better serve business communities including the small and medium scale enterprises.

It is the first of a two-part series with the primary objective of discussing relevant topics that will enrich export business operations and investments of participants.

Participants were made up of the Banks’ clientele, as well as prospective customers who are into the export and import business.

---JoyBusiness

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!