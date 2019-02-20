Total Petroleum Ghana Supports Mephibosheth Training Center In Gomoa

Total Petroleum Ghana has donated items to the Mephibosheth Training Center for the physically-challenged at Gomoa Ankamu in the Central Region.

The donation, which was made on 15th February 2019, was in line with the company's annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative championed by staff.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Charlotte Someah Kwaw, said the gesture ties in with the bigger quota of the company towards the development of the youth and support of the vulnerable in society.

She added that the company attaches great importance to building the youth, and thus has institutionalized programs like Total Young Graduate Programme, Financial Aid for tertiary students and the Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge among others.

“We donated some items to Mephibosheth Training Center last year [2018] during Valentine's Day, and we decided to continue to support them again this year with toiletries, food items and clothing to make life a little easier for the kids and give them the basic support to facilitate their education.”

---citinewsroom