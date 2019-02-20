Home | News | Foreign Affairs Minister Calls On Tunisia President [Photos]

Foreign Affairs Minister Calls On Tunisia President [Photos]

Dan Soko

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has paid a courtesy call on Beji Ciad Essebssi, President of the Republic of Tunisia, as part of her two-day historic visit to the north African country.

The Minister’s meeting with the Tunisian leader on Tuesday, February 19, highlighted the longstanding relations between Ghana and Tunisia, the lull in active engagement over the last 40 years.

220201953623 0g830m4yyt 277708024872 7489074996724

It also emphasised the commitment of the two countries to enhance relations, as evidenced by the recent business delegation to Ghana and the signing of three basic agreements for cooperation.

President Essebssi recalled the last visit to Tunisia by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1964 and urged the enhancement of relations as existed enduring the era of the first two presidents.

The president also reiterated Tunisia's eagerness to advance bilateral cooperation and to intensify the coordination of multilateral visits and consultations on issues of concern to the future of the two countries and the African continent.

220201953624 k5fri7t2h0 2002877917451 8394558133816

In response, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey stressed the importance of her visit to Tunisia, saying it would undoubtedly contribute to the establishment of a unique and distinct future relationship, particularly in the economic and commercial areas under the framework of the economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Tunisia is now a member.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also met with Omar El Behi, Minister for Trade and Slim Feriani, Minister of Industry and SMEs, touting Ghana’s achievements in the sectors as well as measures to expand across the African continent using the country’s industrialization agenda.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also stressed the importance of supporting the exchange of visits within the business community in the two countries and stimulates the private sector to further engage in trade and investment support, while exploring new areas of partnership including health tourism.

220201953624 typbsferql 6143714592481 6335487008560

Addressing the Ghanaian delegation, Tunisia’s Trade and Industry Ministers were optimistic, Africa is a choice for Tunisia to increase trade and boost exports, indicating their country’s readiness to explore all opportunities in order to break through the Ghanaian market.

Omar El Behi announced the opening of a Tunisian Trade Bureau in Ghana to facilitate and enhance work in the sector for mutual benefits.

---Myjoyonline

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

February 19, 2019

Sadick Adams reveals talk with Yacouba

February 19, 2019

Digital Technology hub sprouts

February 19, 2019

I'll lead a government beyond 'family and clan syndrome' – Mahama

February 19, 2019

Breaking News: Vodafone Ghana appoints Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai as its first Ghanaian CEO

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!