Foreign Affairs Minister Calls On Tunisia President [Photos]

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has paid a courtesy call on Beji Ciad Essebssi, President of the Republic of Tunisia, as part of her two-day historic visit to the north African country.

The Minister’s meeting with the Tunisian leader on Tuesday, February 19, highlighted the longstanding relations between Ghana and Tunisia, the lull in active engagement over the last 40 years.

It also emphasised the commitment of the two countries to enhance relations, as evidenced by the recent business delegation to Ghana and the signing of three basic agreements for cooperation.

President Essebssi recalled the last visit to Tunisia by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1964 and urged the enhancement of relations as existed enduring the era of the first two presidents.

The president also reiterated Tunisia's eagerness to advance bilateral cooperation and to intensify the coordination of multilateral visits and consultations on issues of concern to the future of the two countries and the African continent.

In response, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey stressed the importance of her visit to Tunisia, saying it would undoubtedly contribute to the establishment of a unique and distinct future relationship, particularly in the economic and commercial areas under the framework of the economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Tunisia is now a member.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also met with Omar El Behi, Minister for Trade and Slim Feriani, Minister of Industry and SMEs, touting Ghana’s achievements in the sectors as well as measures to expand across the African continent using the country’s industrialization agenda.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also stressed the importance of supporting the exchange of visits within the business community in the two countries and stimulates the private sector to further engage in trade and investment support, while exploring new areas of partnership including health tourism.

Addressing the Ghanaian delegation, Tunisia’s Trade and Industry Ministers were optimistic, Africa is a choice for Tunisia to increase trade and boost exports, indicating their country’s readiness to explore all opportunities in order to break through the Ghanaian market.

Omar El Behi announced the opening of a Tunisian Trade Bureau in Ghana to facilitate and enhance work in the sector for mutual benefits.

---Myjoyonline