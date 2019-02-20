A/R: Police Ban Motorbikes At polling Centres On NDC Election Day

The Ashanti Regional police have placed a ban on the use of motorbikes around polling centres in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential election this weekend.

The directive was announced after a meeting the police held with NDC's executives in the region.

The police have also said, “persons who have nothing to do at the centres and are only there to observe proceedings should stay at least 50 metres away from the centres.”

The police will have a task force monitoring the various polling centres on the day of the polls.

A statement from the Regional Command said this was part of a resolve “to provide adequate security to ensure incident-free elections devoid of violence and acts of lawlessness.”

“No motorbike whether registered or unregistered would be allowed at the voting centers.”

The statement warned that “whoever is seen riding motorbikes close to the polling centres will be arrested and the motorbike impounded.”

The police have also said the “busing of party taskforce members to polling centres shall not be entertained.”

The police in the Ashanti Region are on high alert after a shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead and one other injured.

Police have said four alleged members of the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack.

A statement from the police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have questioned former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and a former Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juabeng Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko over the incident.

[embedded content]

–citinewsroom