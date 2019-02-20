Home | News | A/R: Police Ban Motorbikes At polling Centres On NDC Election Day

A/R: Police Ban Motorbikes At polling Centres On NDC Election Day

Dan Soko
A/R: Police Ban Motorbikes At polling Centres On NDC Election Day

The Ashanti Regional police have placed a ban on the use of motorbikes around polling centres in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential election this weekend.

The directive was announced after a meeting the police held with NDC's executives in the region.

The police have also said, “persons who have nothing to do at the centres and are only there to observe proceedings should stay at least 50 metres away from the centres.”

The police will have a task force monitoring the various polling centres on the day of the polls.

A statement from the Regional Command said this was part of a resolve “to provide adequate security to ensure incident-free elections devoid of violence and acts of lawlessness.”

“No motorbike whether registered or unregistered would be allowed at the voting centers.”

The statement warned that “whoever is seen riding motorbikes close to the polling centres will be arrested and the motorbike impounded.”

The police have also said the “busing of party taskforce members to polling centres shall not be entertained.”

The police in the Ashanti Region are on high alert after a shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead and one other injured.

Police have said four alleged members of the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack.

A statement from the police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have questioned former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and a former Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juabeng Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko over the incident.

[embedded content]

–citinewsroom

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

February 19, 2019

Sadick Adams reveals talk with Yacouba

February 19, 2019

Digital Technology hub sprouts

February 19, 2019

I'll lead a government beyond 'family and clan syndrome' – Mahama

February 19, 2019

Breaking News: Vodafone Ghana appoints Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai as its first Ghanaian CEO

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!