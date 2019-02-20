Western Region Boxing To Get Boost

The Western Regional (WR) Outreach Committee of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is taking steps to revive boxing, which used to be one of the best sport disciplines in the region.

Disclosing the steps to be taken at a press conference in Takoradi, Twintoh Walker, Chairman of the Regional GBA Outreach Committee noted that the GBA was poised to uplifting the sport in putting it back to its proper place in the Western Region.

He mentioned that the GBA, as part of the initiatives to revive the sport in the region, would establish boxing clubs, teams and squads in the region and set up management and patrons of the clubs.

“There will be constituency boxing clubs, schools and colleges teams and Securities Boxing Squad that will receive certification from the Regional GBA.”

He revealed that there will be three months period of training to start a boxing league on pilot basis in some selected towns in the region grouped into two zones.

He stressed the need to provide support to the young people to enhance and unearth their talents in sports with special reference to boxing.

---Daily Guide