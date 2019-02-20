Standard Chartered Launches 2019 Trophy

Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana has launched the ‘Standard Chartered Trophy 2019 Tournament. The ‘SCTrophy 2019 Tournament’ is an international 5 aside football tournament that provides Standard Chartered markets a platform from which to actively engage football fans.

It is hinged on the Bank’s Liverpool FC sponsorship and is an opportunity for Standard Chartered to reinforce our partnership with Liverpool FC. Winners of the local tournament will be flown to Anfield, the Home of Liverpool FC to join winners from other markets to play the ‘Final tournament’ to determine which team wins the Standard Chartered Trophy 2019.

16 teams representing Standard Chartered selected clients will compete on Saturday 9th March 2019 at the Lizzy Sports Complex, Accra. The teams will be joined by Phil Babb – Liverpool legend who will offer tips to the competitors.

Phil Babb joined Liverpool FC after his performances at the 1994 World Cup in the United States of America for Ireland which persuaded then manager Roy Evans to splash out a record transfer fee for the defender to secure his services. Babb went on to play over one hundred and fifty matches for Liverpool FC, facing a fight for a place in the team in the 1999-2000 season with several players competing for two central defensive slots.

While in Ghana, he will interact with the media, run a soccer clinic for children and interact with a cross-section of Standard Chartered staff, clients and stakeholders.

Commenting at the launch, Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said ‘We are very thrilled to host this fun-filled interactive sporting tournament again for our clients. Being a brand which is passionate about what resonates with our customers and clients, we have leveraged on our sponsorship with Liverpool to make the dreams of many Ghanaian football fans come true. This is another opportunity to provide a money-can’t-buy experience for our clients”.

Ghana has been participating in this tournament since 2015 and has had the opportunity to take staff, clients and media personalities to Anfield to watch Liverpool FC home games and interact with some legends of the club. We have also taken two client teams from GNPC - winners of 2016 local Tournament and EIB - network winners of 2018 Tournament to compete in the ‘Finals’ at Anfield. The winner of this year’s tournament will represent Ghana at Anfield in May where they will compete with winners from 7 other markets.

