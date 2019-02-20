NDC shooting: 12 declared wanted

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The police has declared these persons wanted for the shooting and killing of a man at NDC office

The Ashanti regional Police Command has declared 12 people wanted following the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress regional office in Kumasi on Monday.

The police earlier named four suspects but on Wednesday announced the addition of eight more suspects.

The suspects are Hussein Bari alias Warrior, Midjima, Damos and Abu Taliban.

Others are Sanni Mohamed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule as well as Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.

The Police in a statement signed by the public affairs officer of the command ASP Godwin Ahianyo, urged the public to assist them by volunteering information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution.

Wasiu Iddrisu was gunned down Monday in an altercation with a fellow member of pro-NDC vigilante group – The Hawks – within the precinct of the NDC Ashanti regional office with several others sustaining injuries.

Another victim, identified as Abdul Rahman, who was also shot by the gun-wielding thugs, is in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.