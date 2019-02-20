LIVE UPDATES: Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Atletico are eyeing a home win over Juventus

Another night of Champions League football is here and we bring you commentary of the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Atletico have gone close to UCL title with two finals in the last four editions but have failed to lift the ultimate and this season present another chance for Simeone and his boys to break the jinx but they must first beat the reigning Italian champions.

With Cristiano Ronaldo in their camp, Juventus have a great chance of lifting the trophy but they come up against a very compact and well-organized Atletico side that is determined to make history.

Diego Costa is in line to start for Atletico after recovering from injury and he will come up against equally animated characters in Bonnuci and Chiellini.

Sami Khedira is out of the game while Alex Sandro remains a doubt for the match. The two sides have met once in the competition with Atletico winning courtesy an Arda Turan goal.

The other game of the night is between Manchester City and Schalke O4.

Stay with us for live updates of both games