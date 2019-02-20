Manaf Umar stars for Hearts as they beat Liberty in friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Hearts defeated Liberty 3-2

Hearts of Oak defeated Liberty Professionals 3-2 in a low profile friendly encounter at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

The Phobians who has been playing some scintillating football off-late shot into the lead through protégé Manaf Umar.

The young chap who signed his first professional contract with the club pounced on a mistake by the Liberty defence and got them punished.

Manaf got his brace on the day as he slotted the ball past Liberty goalkeeper Kofi Baah.

The Rainbow boys were too hot to handle for the Dansoman-based side as Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored the third goal.

Elvis Kyei reduced the tally for Liberty after Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi failed to grab the ball firmly and he tapped home.

The first half ended with Hearts of Oak leading Liberty Professionals 3-1.

After the recess, the Scientific Soccer lads scored their second goal courtesy Richard Adonu.

Liberty Professionals Coach, Reginald Asante threw caution to the wind in the dying embers of the game to salvage a draw but it was too little too late as the referee blew for the end of proceedings.

Hearts of Oak has now played 17 matches, 15 won, 1 defeat and 1 draw.