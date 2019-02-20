Stonebwoy releases two new videos off “Epistles of Mama” album

The videos are for his afrobeats song “Odo Bi” which features Sarkodie and reggae song “Feeling Lonely” which features Jamaican star I-Octane.

“Odo Bi” comes with a video shot in Dubai during Sarkodie and Stonebwoy’s recent show in the Arab city by Scilla Owusu and JWillz.

“Feeling Lonely,” on the other hand, was shot in an unknown location by BlingBlang.

Watch the “Odo Bi” here:

And watch “Feeling Lonely” here: