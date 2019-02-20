Home | News | Stonebwoy releases two new videos off “Epistles of Mama” album

Stonebwoy releases two new videos off “Epistles of Mama” album

Dan Soko

The videos are for his afrobeats song “Odo Bi” which features Sarkodie and reggae song “Feeling Lonely” which features Jamaican star I-Octane.

“Odo Bi”  comes with a video shot in Dubai during Sarkodie and Stonebwoy’s recent show in the Arab city by Scilla Owusu and JWillz.

“Feeling Lonely,” on the other hand, was shot in an unknown location by BlingBlang.

Watch the “Odo Bi” here:

And watch “Feeling Lonely” here:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

