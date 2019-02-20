Afrobeats star Don Pac out with video for “Can't Wait” featuring Lil Burna

Featuring fellow artiste Lil Burna, the afrobeats song comes with a classic music video shot by Logan Kingston and directed by Morine.

In the video, the duo is seen trying to ‘swindle’ two beautiful girls – and succeeded at that.

“I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait, put the ring on your finger/ I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait, let me be your lover/ I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait, let me get your number,” Don Pac sings over a mid-tempo sound.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.