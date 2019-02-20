Nsawam Police football teams win friendlies

By Alex Ofori Agyekum



Dobro (E/R), Feb. 19, GNA – The Marian Ladies F/C of the Nsawam Police beat Blue Sky Ladies of Dobro 3-0 in a friendly football match played at Dobro, near Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

Sandra Amoako of Marian Ladies, scored all the three goals for her team.

The men team of the Nsawam Police, Marian Stars also beat their counterparts, Blue Skies 1-0 in another friendly played at the same venue.

The Police team earlier were held 0-0 by Gyamkoma Dobro Asamoah Stars in another friendly at Gyamkama Dobro Public Park.

GNA