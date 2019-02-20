EU to boost Northern Ghana agriculture with 147m Euros

By
Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -
The European Union, as part of its partnership with the Ministry of Food and
Agriculture, is finalising a 147 million-Euro intervention to revolutionarise
agriculture in Northern Ghana, while it provides 40 million Euros to the
Ministry of Finance in Budgetary Support.
Ambassador Diana
Acconcia, the Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana announced this, as
part of various financial assistance packages to boost Ghana’s efforts to
achieve sustainable socio-economic prosperity and peace.
Ambassador Acconcia,
who was interacting with media practitioners on Wednesday, was rolling out a
nine-million Euro programme with Civil Society Organisations (CSO-RISE) to
finance projects in the fields of employment and social protection.
The agricultural
funding would cover family farmers and businesses, who would be assisted to
become organised actors with quality products to be distributed along the value
chain.
The beneficiaries
would embrace new agricultural practices to increase household incomes by
producing commodities mostly for the local market to enhance food security.
Additionally, their
practices would be geared towards leaving positive impacts on soil and water
resources to mitigate the impact of climate change, which is already a problem
in the Northern zone.
Explaining the focus
on the zone, Ambassador Acconcia said the Savannah Ecological Zone had missed
out on economic development, leading to discrepancies in revenue and high level
of poverty.
The farmers would have
direct access to funds to improve their productive activities, she emphasised.
On the Budgetary
support, she said, the relevant agreement would be signed towards ensuring
economic stability.
However, to access the
funds, the nation has to meet the relevant indicators with regard to economic performance,
good governance, a fair labour regime, among others.
She commended the
Government’s initiatives towards Fiscal Consolidation in relation to the
International Monetary Fund programme (IMF), adding that, maintaining
macroeconomic stability would attract investment, and reduce the cost of doing
business.
It was imperative, she
said, to remain on track with the IMF programme to restore macroeconomic
stability because an appropriate monetary policy would improve the credibility
of the Central Bank, manage inflation and stabilise the cedi.
“We applaud government
for eradicating 12,800 ‘ghost names’ from the public payroll, saving GH¢21
million, removing fuel subsidies...”.
Ambassador Acconcia urged the Government to
implement its key legislation such as the Public Financial Management Law and
the amendment to the Bank of Ghana Act to support the structural reforms needed
to diversify the economy.
She also discussed
support to improve youth employment, stem illegal migration, help with the reintegration
of returnees and support regional security efforts, democracy and good
governance.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article