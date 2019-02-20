Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

Tema, Feb. 20, GNA -
Yara International ASA has launched its new fertiliser terminal in Ghana as
part of measures to position the country as a hub for the supply of fertiliser
inputs within the West African sub region.
The new terminal,
which was launched on Wednesday, has the capacity for blending and bagging 100
metric tonnes per hour and it comes with a storage capacity of about 50,000
metrc tonnes, supplying Ghana and beyond.
Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo,
the Managing Director of Yara Ghana, said the company over the years has made
significant investments in the country and that the latest of the investment
was the new fertiliser terminal, located within Tema.
He said the terminal,
which saw an investment of 15 million dollars, would strengthen the company’s
position to support government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.
Mr Addo-Yobo said the
company has been increasing supply of fertilisers to the market and it
currently has a distribution network of more than 300 distributors across the
country, who in turn also have their retailers.
Mr Terje Knutsen, the
Executive Vice President of Yara International ASA, said they were well
acquainted with the challenges farmers encountered adding that these could not
addressed by a single entity.
He said what Yara was
doing was to contribute its quota to solving the challenges that occurs in the
sector was by partnering other entities towards securing the wellbeing of the
farmer.
Mr Knutsen said the
facility would support the drive of government for industrialisation through
the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme since the facility is a full
scale production unit capable of producing and bagging different fertiliser
blends and other fertiliser products.
He said Yara
International ASA, which has been operating for 114 years ago, recently made
Ghana its regional hub for operations in West Africa.
Dr Sagre Bambangi, a
Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, commended Yara International for
making the significant investment in the country to complement government
efforts of ensuring profitability of farmers.
He said government has
been operating and putting in place the necessary measures to maintain the
position of significant collaborators in the agriculture sector.
Dr Bambangi said
government under its flagship programme, the PFJ, subsidised seed and
fertiliser by 50 per cent in 2017 with the Ministry subsidising about 200,000
metric tonnes of fertiliser in 2018.
He said the Ministry
would subsidise about 460,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser this year.
Mr Robert Ahomka
Lindsey, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said for government to
achieve its industrialisation drive, the production of raw materials could not
be overlooked adding the terminal would assist farmers to produce quality raw
materials to feed industry demand.
He said the fertiliser
terminal, which paved way for increasing the number of employees from 40
employees to 150 employees, was a significant contribution to the Ghanaian
economy and called on Yara Ghana to consider sourcing raw materials within the
country for its production.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article