Home | News | Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

Dan Soko

Tema, Feb. 20, GNA - Yara International ASA has launched its new fertiliser terminal in Ghana as part of measures to position the country as a hub for the supply of fertiliser inputs within the West African sub region.

The new terminal, which was launched on Wednesday, has the capacity for blending and bagging 100 metric tonnes per hour and it comes with a storage capacity of about 50,000 metrc tonnes, supplying Ghana and beyond.

Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, the Managing Director of Yara Ghana, said the company over the years has made significant investments in the country and that the latest of the investment was the new fertiliser terminal, located within Tema.

He said the terminal, which saw an investment of 15 million dollars, would strengthen the company’s position to support government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

Mr Addo-Yobo said the company has been increasing supply of fertilisers to the market and it currently has a distribution network of more than 300 distributors across the country, who in turn also have their retailers.

Mr Terje Knutsen, the Executive Vice President of Yara International ASA, said they were well acquainted with the challenges farmers encountered adding that these could not addressed by a single entity.

He said what Yara was doing was to contribute its quota to solving the challenges that occurs in the sector was by partnering other entities towards securing the wellbeing of the farmer.

Mr Knutsen said the facility would support the drive of government for industrialisation through the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme since the facility is a full scale production unit capable of producing and bagging different fertiliser blends and other fertiliser products.

He said Yara International ASA, which has been operating for 114 years ago, recently made Ghana its regional hub for operations in West Africa.

Dr Sagre Bambangi, a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, commended Yara International for making the significant investment in the country to complement government efforts of ensuring profitability of farmers.

He said government has been operating and putting in place the necessary measures to maintain the position of significant collaborators in the agriculture sector.

Dr Bambangi said government under its flagship programme, the PFJ, subsidised seed and fertiliser by 50 per cent in 2017 with the Ministry subsidising about 200,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser in 2018.

He said the Ministry would subsidise about 460,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser this year.

Mr Robert Ahomka Lindsey, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said for government to achieve its industrialisation drive, the production of raw materials could not be overlooked adding the terminal would assist farmers to produce quality raw materials to feed industry demand.

He said the fertiliser terminal, which paved way for increasing the number of employees from 40 employees to 150 employees, was a significant contribution to the Ghanaian economy and called on Yara Ghana to consider sourcing raw materials within the country for its production.

GNA 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Pharmacist Amporful calls for national campaign to introduce cocoa into children’s menu

February 19, 2019

Sochaux goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi ready to fight for Ghana No.1 shirt

February 19, 2019

Issah Samir bounces back March 6

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!