Home | News | All stakeholders must marshal forces against vigilante groups now - NCCE

All stakeholders must marshal forces against vigilante groups now - NCCE

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Feb. 20, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Wednesday urged Civil Society Organisations, religious groups, academia and right-thinking politicians to join efforts to push political parties to fulfil their promises to ban vigilante groups affiliated to them.

“We should be relentless in condemning vigilante groups that seek to threaten the integrity of the country’s democracy and peace,” Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the chairperson of the NCCE, said at a media conference.

“We should be relentless in condemning vigilante groups that seek to threaten the integrity of the country’s democracy and peace.

“The need to muster the political will or courage to have a go at vigilantism, is now.

The rhetoric must stop and we must see clear commitment by political parties to disband these groups in the interest of peace and stability in Ghana”.

Madam Nkrumah condemned Monday’s shooting incident at the headquarters of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.

One person died, while another was seriously injured in the incident reported to have been undertaken by the pro-NDC group, the Hawk.

All stakeholders, Madam Nkrumah said, must, therefore, rise up and speak up against political parties and the leadership affiliated to such thugs.  

Political thugs, she noted, had turned inward and were attacking their own, highlighting that these groups could no longer be controlled by their affiliate political parties.

“These acts are sowing seeds of political instability, crumbling the pillars of democracy and threatening peace in country, the NCCE boss stated.

“The NCCE will continue to condemn, name and shame all political parties who endorse, support, sponsor and identify themselves with any of these groups, until they are disbanded in words and in deed.”

While, commiserating with the bereaved family of Wasiu Iddrisu, the victim of the Kumasi attack, Madam Nkrumah appealed them to exercise restraint for the Police to carry out their investigations.

The Police are on a manhunt for four suspects: Husein Barnabas, alias, Warrior, Damos, Mijima and Abu Taliban.        

Despite the Commission’s consistent and repeat alerts to political actors and leaders on the dangers, Madam Nkrumah said, political leaders and politicians continued to down play its warnings.

“Some individuals within political parties continue to make pronouncements that further embolden these violent groups who are used to fulfil the parochial and political interest of politician”.

Politicians were citizens before anything else, hence they must begin to respect the country’s peace and security that the 1992 Constitution guaranteed every citizen, she said.

She appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to continue to play his lead role in the fight to stamp out political violence.

Ms Nkrumah expressed optimism that the recommendations of the Justice Emile Short Commission would be embraced by all.

Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, the Deputy Chairman of NCCE in-charge of Operations, said the Commission would soon start a National Dialogue on Political vigilantism to seek varied opinions to nib the act in the bud.

Mr Akuamoah said it was important that the country secures a road map on the menace.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Pharmacist Amporful calls for national campaign to introduce cocoa into children’s menu

February 19, 2019

Sochaux goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi ready to fight for Ghana No.1 shirt

February 19, 2019

Issah Samir bounces back March 6

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!