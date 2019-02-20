All stakeholders must marshal forces against vigilante groups now - NCCE

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra Feb. 20, GNA -
The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Wednesday urged Civil Society
Organisations, religious groups, academia and right-thinking politicians to
join efforts to push political parties to fulfil their promises to ban
vigilante groups affiliated to them.
“We should be
relentless in condemning vigilante groups that seek to threaten the integrity
of the country’s democracy and peace,” Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the chairperson
of the NCCE, said at a media conference.
“We should be
relentless in condemning vigilante groups that seek to threaten the integrity
of the country’s democracy and peace.
“The need to muster
the political will or courage to have a go at vigilantism, is now.
The rhetoric must stop
and we must see clear commitment by political parties to disband these groups
in the interest of peace and stability in Ghana”.
Madam Nkrumah
condemned Monday’s shooting incident at the headquarters of the National
Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.
One person died, while
another was seriously injured in the incident reported to have been undertaken
by the pro-NDC group, the Hawk.
All stakeholders,
Madam Nkrumah said, must, therefore, rise up and speak up against political
parties and the leadership affiliated to such thugs.
Political thugs, she
noted, had turned inward and were attacking their own, highlighting that these
groups could no longer be controlled by their affiliate political parties.
“These acts are sowing
seeds of political instability, crumbling the pillars of democracy and
threatening peace in country, the NCCE boss stated.
“The NCCE will
continue to condemn, name and shame all political parties who endorse, support,
sponsor and identify themselves with any of these groups, until they are
disbanded in words and in deed.”
While, commiserating
with the bereaved family of Wasiu Iddrisu, the victim of the Kumasi attack,
Madam Nkrumah appealed them to exercise restraint for the Police to carry out
their investigations.
The Police are on a
manhunt for four suspects: Husein Barnabas, alias, Warrior, Damos, Mijima and
Abu Taliban.
Despite the
Commission’s consistent and repeat alerts to political actors and leaders on
the dangers, Madam Nkrumah said, political leaders and politicians continued to
down play its warnings.
“Some individuals
within political parties continue to make pronouncements that further embolden
these violent groups who are used to fulfil the parochial and political
interest of politician”.
Politicians were
citizens before anything else, hence they must begin to respect the country’s
peace and security that the 1992 Constitution guaranteed every citizen, she
said.
She appealed to the
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to continue to play his lead role in the
fight to stamp out political violence.
Ms Nkrumah expressed
optimism that the recommendations of the Justice Emile Short Commission would
be embraced by all.
Mr Samuel Asare
Akuamoah, the Deputy Chairman of NCCE in-charge of Operations, said the
Commission would soon start a National Dialogue on Political vigilantism to
seek varied opinions to nib the act in the bud.
Mr Akuamoah said it
was important that the country secures a road map on the menace.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article