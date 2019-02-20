UCMAS Ghana unveils 2018 champions

By
Desmond O. Nyarko/Victoria Asante, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA –
The Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), a professional
organisation dedicated to developing the intellect of children, has unveiled
the winners of the 2018 UCMAS international competition held in Malaysia.
The UCMAS concept is a
brain development programme run for over 300 schools through 50 learning
centres for children below 15 years of age across the country.
Mr Roger Ohemeng, the
Chief Executive Officer for UCMAS Ghana, said the programme which is its 23rd
edition, is organised globally to unearth talents in the country who have
proven that they can achieve greater heights when they are given the requisite
training.
He said there is an
ongoing partnership between UCMAS Ghana and the Ghana Education Service, to work
hand in hand by extending the services of the programme to every child in the
country adding that they are committed to improving maths and science education
among others to the benefit of the Ghanaian child.
“Our training is not
solely based on mathematics and calculations but a brain development programme
seeking to enhance the creative thinking of these children,” he said.
Mr Ohemeng said the
organisation, as part of their efforts to extend the programme nationwide, is
putting in place measures to help schools in the private and public sectors to
participate without encountering many challenges.
“A scholarship will be
given to the grand winner of this year’s competition and that will be the
presented to the school,” he said.
He urged government
and other stakeholders to support the programme, since they cannot be left out
when it comes to supporting education in the country.
The 2018 champions
were given the opportunity to demonstrate their speed and accuracy to the
engaged audience with use of abacus, an aged tool specialised for the
competitions.
Mr Andrews Quaning,
the Deputy Director for Science and Mathematics Education, said it is always
exciting to watch these young ones exhibit skills and brain power, as they
participate in the programme adding that Ghana will soon produce other famous
mathematicians like the late professor Francis Allotey.
He said that Ghana
Education Service is committed to providing a well-round education to develop
the child’s concentration, creative thinking, memory power, logical reasoning
abilities and to boost their confidence to face impending challenges.
38 individuals
received various awards for their achievements out of the total of 39
participants who contested in the competition.
The ultimate prize of
the competition in the first placement went to Ms Aseyenedi Esi Tamakloe of
Ancilla International School.
Others in the first
placement were David Commey, Racheal Larye, Ishmael Nortey of Alpha Beta School
and Malik of Al Rayan International School.
The winner of the ultimate
prize, Ms Aseyenedi Esi Tamakloe, called on the youth to participate in the
programme made known to all centres of the country, since it was an all-round
programme which does not focus on only mathematics but other important
subjects.
