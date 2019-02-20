Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Executive Chairman of Juspong Group of Companies, has said Zoomlion Ghana would continue in its partnership with government to solve the waste problems facing the country.

He said waste management is much more than refuse collection and disposal and this has empowered his outfit during the past 13 years to initiate a number of services beyond public cleansing.

Dr Agyepong was speaking at a ceremony to unveiled 10 Mechanical Street Sweepers in Accra.

The road sweepers automatically sweep, dump refuse and scrub with the help of an imbedded water tank, recover debris (e.g. metal particles, etc.) thereby reducing the risk of skidding and probable collision of motor vehicles and clears stagnant water on the road surface which contribute to the development of potholes on our roads.

He said the 500 skip trucks were distributed to the various MMDAs in 2018.

He said Zoomlion has plans to establish Integrated Waste Management Plants in all regions of Accra adding that the installation of the first plant, with a capacity to process 400 tons of waste per day, is near completion at the Klerp site near Agbogbloshie.

Dr Agyapong said in response to the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed at the launch of the National Sanitation Campaign at State House in November, 2018, Zoomlion was challenged to demonstrate zeal in government’s policy direction.

The Executive Chairman said Zoomlion was poised to heed the President’s recent call that “Every Day is A Sanitation Day” to keep the pace of ensuring sustainable development of Integrated Waste Management solution.

He said his outfit is mindful of the need to promote vigorous research and development in the sector and is teaming up with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Ghana in carrying out our research and development activities.

He said this was with the view to ensure that we will keep pace with the infusion of technology to propel the national agenda on environmental hygiene and sanitation.

He said Zoomlion quest to maintain high international standard in our waste management value chain infrastructure development has attracted the attention of Harvard University Centre for African Studies leading to a collaboration.

Mr Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said this innovative strategic equipment will contribute significantly towards bringing us closer to the attainment of President’s Akufo-Addo vision of making Accra the cleanest city.

He said President Akufo-Addo government’s policy is to continue to create the most congenial environment for private businesses to thrive and urge the private sector to continue to be more innovative and focus on solution-based initiatives.

Mr Ismael Ashitey, The Greater Accra Regional Minister, said increasing the existing solid waste infrastructure was one of the priority focus areas of every assembly and the various MMDAs will look at waste management in a more holistic manner along the entire value chain of collection, transporting, disposal and treatment.

