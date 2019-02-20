Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

By
Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Executive Chairman of Juspong Group of Companies, has
said Zoomlion Ghana would continue in its partnership with government to solve
the waste problems facing the country.
He said waste
management is much more than refuse collection and disposal and this has
empowered his outfit during the past 13 years to initiate a number of services
beyond public cleansing.
Dr Agyepong was
speaking at a ceremony to unveiled 10 Mechanical Street Sweepers in Accra.
The road sweepers
automatically sweep, dump refuse and scrub with the help of an imbedded water
tank, recover debris (e.g. metal particles, etc.) thereby reducing the risk of
skidding and probable collision of motor vehicles and clears stagnant water on
the road surface which contribute to the development of potholes on our roads.
He said the 500 skip
trucks were distributed to the various MMDAs in 2018.
He said Zoomlion has
plans to establish Integrated Waste Management Plants in all regions of Accra
adding that the installation of the first plant, with a capacity to process 400
tons of waste per day, is near completion at the Klerp site near Agbogbloshie.
Dr Agyapong said in
response to the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed at
the launch of the National Sanitation Campaign at State House in November,
2018, Zoomlion was challenged to demonstrate zeal in government’s policy
direction.
The Executive Chairman
said Zoomlion was poised to heed the President’s recent call that “Every Day is
A Sanitation Day” to keep the pace of ensuring sustainable development of
Integrated Waste Management solution.
He said his outfit is
mindful of the need to promote vigorous research and development in the sector
and is teaming up with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,
and the University of Ghana in carrying out our research and development
activities.
He said this was with
the view to ensure that we will keep pace with the infusion of technology to
propel the national agenda on environmental hygiene and sanitation.
He said Zoomlion quest
to maintain high international standard in our waste management value chain
infrastructure development has attracted the attention of Harvard University
Centre for African Studies leading to a collaboration.
Mr Collins Ntim, a
Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said this
innovative strategic equipment will contribute significantly towards bringing
us closer to the attainment of President’s Akufo-Addo vision of making Accra
the cleanest city.
He said President
Akufo-Addo government’s policy is to continue to create the most congenial
environment for private businesses to thrive and urge the private sector to
continue to be more innovative and focus on solution-based initiatives.
Mr Ismael Ashitey, The
Greater Accra Regional Minister, said increasing the existing solid waste
infrastructure was one of the priority focus areas of every assembly and the
various MMDAs will look at waste management in a more holistic manner along the
entire value chain of collection, transporting, disposal and treatment.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article