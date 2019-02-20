GRA reminds retailers to affix tax stamps on their goods

Koforidua, Feb. 20, GNA - Retail traders had been advised by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure that all the goods they procure to sell have tax stamps on them to avoid confiscation.



Briefing the media after leading a team to enforce the stamp tax law in the Eastern Region, Mr Nathan Danquah, Principal Revenue Officer said the two-day exercise, which took the team to the market and some warehouses in the region, indicated an improvement in compliance with the law.

He said the team, however found some hard liquor and some products without the tax stamps and explained that the owners of the goods had 30 days to go to the offices of the GRA to pay the required tax on the goods with a penalty.

Mr Danquah said if the owners of the goods failed to turn up, GRA would confiscate the goods and take legal action against them.

He said during an exercise at the market, the team found out that some goods were without tax stamps which were confiscated by the team.

By law, some imported and locally manufactured goods are expected to have a tax stamp on them.

GNA