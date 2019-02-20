Home | News | GRA reminds retailers to affix tax stamps on their goods

GRA reminds retailers to affix tax stamps on their goods

Dan Soko

Koforidua, Feb. 20, GNA - Retail traders had been advised by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure that all the goods they procure to sell have tax stamps on them to avoid confiscation.

Briefing the media after leading a team to enforce the stamp tax law in the Eastern Region, Mr Nathan Danquah, Principal Revenue Officer said the two-day exercise, which took the team to the market and some warehouses in the region, indicated an improvement in compliance with the law.

 He said the team, however found some hard liquor and some products without the tax stamps and explained that the owners of the goods had 30 days to go to the offices of the GRA to pay the required tax on the goods with a penalty.

Mr Danquah said if the owners of the goods failed to turn up, GRA would confiscate the goods and take legal action against them.

He said during an exercise at the market, the team found out that some goods were without tax stamps which were confiscated by the team.

By law, some imported and locally manufactured goods are expected to have a tax stamp on them.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Pharmacist Amporful calls for national campaign to introduce cocoa into children’s menu

February 19, 2019

Sochaux goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi ready to fight for Ghana No.1 shirt

February 19, 2019

Issah Samir bounces back March 6

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!