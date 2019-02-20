Chief urges youth to make profitable use of Valentine Days

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Feb. 20, GNA – Nana Kwadwo Gyimah II, the Abakomahene of Kitase, near Aburi has advised the youth to use the occasion of Valentine’s Day to organise fora to discuss issues of development of their communities.

He said the youth could deliberate on how to address insanitary challenges in their localities and educational matters rather than engaging in social vices such intake of tramadol, alcoholism, smoking and immoral sex that could ruin their lives.

Nana Gyimah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had addressed the youth of the area at Ahodwo Ketewa, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region after the celebration of the Valentine’s Day.

He asked the youth who were into music and sports, particularly football to be serious in order to become professionals to earn a better living while entreating girls to avoid putting on dresses that expose sensitive parts of their bodies.

Nana Gyimah also asked them to be God-fearing, truthful, selfless and friendly to become good future leaders of the nation.

