Chief urges youth to make profitable use of Valentine Days

By
Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA
Nsawam (E/R), Feb. 20,
GNA – Nana Kwadwo Gyimah II, the Abakomahene of Kitase, near Aburi has advised
the youth to use the occasion of Valentine’s Day to organise fora to discuss
issues of development of their communities.
He said the youth
could deliberate on how to address insanitary challenges in their localities
and educational matters rather than engaging in social vices such intake of
tramadol, alcoholism, smoking and immoral sex that could ruin their lives.
Nana Gyimah gave the
advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had addressed the
youth of the area at Ahodwo Ketewa, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region
after the celebration of the Valentine’s Day.
He asked the youth who
were into music and sports, particularly football to be serious in order to
become professionals to earn a better living while entreating girls to avoid
putting on dresses that expose sensitive parts of their bodies.
Nana Gyimah also asked
them to be God-fearing, truthful, selfless and friendly to become good future
leaders of the nation.
GNA
