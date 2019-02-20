Education Ministry honours sponsors of Ghana Skills Competition

By
Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA –
The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Council for Technical and
Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) has honoured partners and sponsors
of the Ghana Skills competition and introduced the upcoming World Skills
Competition.
The Partners honoured
were the Country Director of GIZ and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the
National Youth Authority.
The CEOs of Amatrol,
AKTECC Supplies and Logistics Limited and De Lorenzo were honoured under the
Gold Sponsors category.
The Ministry and
COTVET also showed appreciation with plaques to the CEOs of Ghana Airports,
Planet Core Education, Konrad Adenauer-Stiffung Foundation, Ghana Trade Fair
Company Limited, FC Beauty Clinic, Saloon Services Hair and Beauty Academy
under the Silver Sponsors category.
Others honourees were
the Vice Chancellors of the Regional Maritime University, Kumasi Technical
University and the Accra Technical University as well as the Principals of the
Accra Technical Training Centre and the Kumasi Technical Institute.
The CEOs of the Ghana
Chamber of Mines and the 3Nity Excel Multimedia were also honoured.
Mr Matthew Opoku
Prempeh, the Minister of Education in a speech read on his behalf said the
Sector, in collaboration with COTVET organised two zonal skills competitions in
Accra and Kumasi last year.
The objective of the
competition was to inspire greater excellence, creativity and innovation in
skills development among the youth and generate greater awareness on the value
of skills development for national and global market competitiveness.
He said: “Our
industries cannot grow and become competitive without the right calibre of skilled
manpower. Hence, it was crucial for us to institutionalise the Ghana Skills
competition as one key strategy to promote and grow skills to support
industrialising our economy…”
The Skills Competition
journey, he said, had not been easy as the Ministry was confronted with issues
of funding, consumables and logistics.
Mr Opoku Prempeh said,
the President of the World Skills International would pay a visit to Ghana in
April, prior to the international competition slated for August this year.
“I am delighted to
inform you that in April this year, the President of Worldskills International,
will be visiting Ghana in Karzan, Russia in August”.
Mr Francis Awua
Kyerwmaten Junior, the Board Chair of COTVET, called on donors, partners and
other stakeholders to help the sector achieve its aim of empowering the youth
through skills training.
He said technical and
vocational skills would be the main driver of industrial growth, adding that,
“I appeal to our GIZ partners to train the participants in how to repair cars,
as such skills are needed to develop the economy”.
He noted that COVET
would be pleased if participants were equipped adequately to handle most
problems associated with technical and vocational skills.
Mr Emmanuel Sin-nyet
Asigri, the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), said plans were underway
to enroll 10,000 youth in skills training after which, they would be
established.
He said the training
modules had been categorised into eight and would reward certificates to the
beneficiaries.
He noted that one
challenge NYA and its stakeholders faced, was the need to enhance the informal
sector especially by mobilising school leavers on the streets and illiterates
onto the programme.
Mr Tobias Muhler, the
Head of Unit of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, GIZ, said the
GIZ was partnering the Ghana Government on behalf of the German Federal
Ministry for Economic Operation Development, the European Union and the Swiss
Government.
“We are implementing
the programme for sustainable economic development and corporation with COTVET.
Under this framework, we are supporting the organisation and the implementation
of the skills competition to improve the image of TVET across the country,” he
said.
Mr Muhler explained
that GIZ and COTVET had prepared an operational planning for the programme,
adding that, among the areas GIZ would be supporting are the curriculum
development and capacity development of stakeholders for the skills programme.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article