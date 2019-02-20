My house is not a warehouse – NDC Candidate

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA –
Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary
Candidate in the January 31, Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary bye-election
Wednesday said his house at La-Bawaleshie is not a warehouse.
“I want to put on
record that my house is not a warehouse. It is a seven-bedroom house with
private working spaces. I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired firearms
in my life,” Mr Brempong stated on Wednesday at the Ayawaso West Wuogon
Commission of Inquiry sitting at the Christianburg Castle, Osu, Accra.
“There was no evidence
that anyone had brought any arms to my house. There's no evidence of shooting
inside my house, but there's an abundance of evidence of shooting outside my
house.”
Mr Brempong told the
Commission that at the time of the outbreak of the violence at his residence on
January 31, during the parliamentary bye-election, he was away to monitor some
polling stations in the morning.
He said it was his
son, who called him on the mobile phone to inform him that some men in brown
trousers and black t-shirts were in front of my house and that there had been
some gunshots.
Mr Brempong said when
he got to the scene, he saw blood on the ground, which shocked him.
He said there was
evidence to show that there were at least 15 bullet marks on trees, metal
container and cars in front of his house; and that, he would be grateful if it
was investigated.
He noted, however,
that his son sometimes stores caustic soda in the garage.
He lauded the Police
team led by Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, for their efforts in bringing the
situation under control.
The Commission, under
the chairmanship of Mr Francis Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the
Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), was set up by
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to conduct a far-reaching investigation,
which would sustain the peace of the nation.
Sitting has since
being adjourned until Monday, February 25.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article