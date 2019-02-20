My house is not a warehouse – NDC Candidate

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate in the January 31, Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary bye-election Wednesday said his house at La-Bawaleshie is not a warehouse.

“I want to put on record that my house is not a warehouse. It is a seven-bedroom house with private working spaces. I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired firearms in my life,” Mr Brempong stated on Wednesday at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry sitting at the Christianburg Castle, Osu, Accra.

“There was no evidence that anyone had brought any arms to my house. There's no evidence of shooting inside my house, but there's an abundance of evidence of shooting outside my house.”

Mr Brempong told the Commission that at the time of the outbreak of the violence at his residence on January 31, during the parliamentary bye-election, he was away to monitor some polling stations in the morning.

He said it was his son, who called him on the mobile phone to inform him that some men in brown trousers and black t-shirts were in front of my house and that there had been some gunshots.

Mr Brempong said when he got to the scene, he saw blood on the ground, which shocked him.

He said there was evidence to show that there were at least 15 bullet marks on trees, metal container and cars in front of his house; and that, he would be grateful if it was investigated.

He noted, however, that his son sometimes stores caustic soda in the garage.

He lauded the Police team led by Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, for their efforts in bringing the situation under control.

The Commission, under the chairmanship of Mr Francis Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), was set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to conduct a far-reaching investigation, which would sustain the peace of the nation.

Sitting has since being adjourned until Monday, February 25.

