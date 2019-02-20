Home | News | Former IBF Champion Joshua Clottey Makes A Return On Box Office – Independence Rumble Bill

Former IBF Champion Joshua Clottey Makes A Return On Box Office – Independence Rumble Bill

Dan Soko
Former IBF Champion Joshua Clottey Makes A Return On Box Office – Independence Rumble Bill

Former world champion, Joshua 'Grandmaster' Clottey returns for a first fight in Ghana since a unanimous decision win over Ayitey Powers in December 2002 when he takes on 26 year old Mfaume Mfaume of Tanzania on the Box Office Sports Promotions' Independence Week Rumble headlined by the Ghana lightweight championship rematch between the champ, Sherif 'One Time' Quaye and fans favourite Michael Ansah aka Bullet

A Press Conference was held at the head Office of Multichoice (Dstv) in Accra Ghana to inform the media about preparations and the boxers on the bill.

Former IBF Champion Joshua ‘The Hitter’ Clottey will mount the ring to face an opponent from Tanzania named MFuame Mfuame in an International Super Welter Contest 10 ×3.

Joshua Clottey said he is not fighting for money but for the love of his country and the game of boxing, and most of all the promoter of the fight Mr Alex Ntiamoah Boakye who has indeed helped to raise boxing in Ghana.

Micheal ‘One Bullet’ Ansah has vowed to stop Sheriff Quaye in either Round of 4 or 5 in the twelve rounder for the Ghana National Lighweight Championship.

On the other hand Sheriff ‘OneTime’ Quaye says he is going to discipline his opponent, Bullet.

There are other interesting bouts on the bill, but the match of the day which is going to pull the crowd to the Bukom Boxing Arena is Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah against Sheriff Quaye, the stylist boxer with a great future at the Bukom Boxing Arena on 8 March, 2019.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!