Physical Fitness Instructors Course Underway At National Sports College

Dan Soko

A health and physical fitness course is currently underway at the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba for physical instructors as well as keep fit club instructors.

The training course is being organised by the National Sports College in collaboration with the National Sports for All Association of Ghana (NASFAAG).

The session which begun last Monday was officially opened by the Technical Director of the Sports College, Noah Bagerbaseh who mentioned that they were happy to begin the year with the course.

He said as a home of sports development in the country, they would continue to work towards the development of the human resources in the sports industry.

He thanked the participants and resource persons for making the course a reality and encouraged the participants to tap a lot from the knowledge of the resource persons.

Resource persons for the course are; Dr. Emmanuel Sarpong, a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba and Emmanuel Assasie of the University of Ghana.

They mentioned that most fitness instructors across the country go about training the wrong way, creating problems for individuals hence the course has been designed to help Instructors acquire new trends in fitness training.

They admonished the participants to go out and give their best after the course to ensure Ghana becomes healthy.

NASFAAG President George Owusu Ansah, known in the sports cycle as ‘Nana Adu Mankata’ also advised the participants to take their lessons serious and urged them to implement whatever they would learn.

He added that the resource persons were the best they could find in the country and that he was once a student of Dr Sarpong some 11years ago and also thanked the Sports College for agreeing with them to organise the training course. The course will run from February 17, 2019, to February 23, 2019, with 20 participants.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

