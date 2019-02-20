Home | News | NUGS endorses ‘Year of Reading’ campaign

NUGS endorses ‘Year of Reading’ campaign

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tinkaro Asare OseiTinkaro Asare Osei, NUGS President

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has endorsed 2019 Year of Reading campaign, an initiative by the Ghana Library Authority in partnership with other stakeholders to promote and encourage the youth to develop the habit of reading.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on February 19 officially launched and declared 2019 as the Year of Reading stressing that knowledge can only be acquired through reading.

According to her, studies have revealed that many children in sub-Saharan Africa struggle at the lower primary level to read in the official or any local language, and instances where someone is able to read, they do not understand what they read hence the need to cultivate the habit of reading in children.

In a press statement signed by the President of NUGS, Tinkaro Asare Osei urged the youth and students of the country to take advantage of the initiative to develop their passion and love towards reading.

“We encourage students and youth of the country to be fully involved since this awareness creation towards reading will go a long way at developing the human resources of the country”, he said.

The NUGS President further called on all corporate institutions and communities to get involved in the initiative for the betterment of education in this country.

