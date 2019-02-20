I believe vigilante groups are not owned by political parties - Kwesi Brempong

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoDelali Kwesi Brempong, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the just ended Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, Delali Kwesi Brempong says the two main political parties do not own the vigilante groups attributed to them

He believes the vigilante groups are owned by some mafias within the political parties whose aim is the cause commotion.

Delali Kwesi Brempong made this assertion when he appeared before the Short Commission on Wednesday.

He further appealed to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to sit up and deal with the issue of vigilante groups once and for all

"I appeal to the Ghana Police Service and the Military to sit up, if not we are all finished," he said.

Delali Kwesi Brempong was responding to Chairman of the Commission, Justice Emile Short question of whether his party, the NDC had measures put in place to disband its vigilante groups.