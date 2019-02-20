Home | News | 9 more declared wanted over fatal NDC office shooting

9 more declared wanted over fatal NDC office shooting

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ndc WantedImages of some of the suspects

The Ashanti Region Police has declared nine more persons wanted for the shooting and killing of a man at the office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi.

A statement issued by the Ashanti Region Police Command mentioned the additional suspects as Saani Mohammed alias ‘Commando’, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule as well as Petit. The rest are Akon, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.

Police already have named four persons linked to NDC militia group, ‘Hawks’ -Hussein Barri alias ‘Warrior’, Midjima, Damos and Abu Taliban- as key suspects in the crime.

The statement signed by Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo further appealed to the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution.

This brings to 13, the number of persons said to have played a role in the disturbance at the regional office of the opposition party on Monday.

Two party bigwigs, Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh and Joseph Yamin were interrogated Tuesday over the case.

The group, riding on motorbikes, stormed the party office while a meeting was being held between national and regional executives and started shooting.

A witness told Joy News Abdul Wasiu Iddrissu, was hit three times; one in the leg and twice in the chest at close range and died instantly. Another man is battling for his life at the hospital.

Party leaders say they will not shield anyone linked with the murder and urged the police to do a thorough job to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Abdul Wasiu was buried Wednesday in accordance to Islamic norms amid heavy security.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reported that a combined team of armed military and police foiled an attempt by some sympathisers of the deceased to cause trouble at Tafo after a solemn Islamic ritual.

[embedded content]

