SME's exposed to cyber security threat – Expert warns

Source: Myjoyonline.com

SME sector has become a primary target for hackers, says the expert

A cybersecurity expert is warning that most Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country are exposed more to cybersecurity threats.

According to Managing Partner of ICT solutions Provider, Delta3 International, Del Aden the SME sector has become a primary target for hackers as their security systems are seen as the weak link in the supply chain.

Del Aden spoke to JoyBusiness at the media launch of the maiden Ghana InfoSec and Information Technology (IT) Leaders Conference in Accra.

“There’s a perception that we are only small, the hackers don’t need anything from us; wrong because we think the data gathered shows that hackers actually love attacking small businesses,” he said.

Mr Aden added, “Because they know that small businesses don’t have the funding to put up a whole lot of control measures so they perceive small businesses as softer spot.”

He called for government’s intervention by way of providing resources to protect small businesses.

“There’s further education needed for small business owners; they have a lot of challenges already trying to run their businesses; the government together with the wider community should do more to provide that awareness, education and training for small businesses in Ghana,” he said.

About the conference

The first Ghana InfoSec and Information Technology (IT) Leaders Conference slated for March 28 this year seeks to bring together business leaders to meet with thought leaders and decision makers in IT and Cyber Security to foster collaboration and partnership towards the country’s fight against cyber-related crimes and attacks.

Delta 3 International Ltd., a United Kingdom (UK) based Information Security and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider is working with leading IT industry experts to organize the conference.

The event would be on the theme, “Mitigating Cyber Risks through Effective Leadership.”