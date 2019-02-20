Home | News | UMB organises Trade and Treasury colloquium for exporters and importers

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 20, GNA - Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has held a special colloquium on Trade and Treasury for clients and prospects, who are in the export and import business in Accra.  

The colloquium is the first of a two-part series with the primary objective of discussing relevant topics that would enrich export business operations and investments of participants.

Participants were made up of the Banks’ clientele, as well as prospective customers who are into the export and import business.

Mr Benjamin Amenumey, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of UMB, in his welcome address, reiterated that UMB is in pole position to further intensify financial and advisory support to sustainable small and medium scale businesses.

He acknowledged the impact of the outcomes of the United States–China trade war and Brexit but expressed optimism and the Bank’s commitment to fully support businesses whatever the consequence may be.

"These uncertainties are problematic but as a Bank, we are well positioned to foresee and device strategies to curtail its effects on your business operations. Ultimately, we can continue to build on our relationship with you beyond the success of our businesses to affect the larger society positively," he said.

“UMB is absolutely committed to the success and growth of your businesses and you have our collective commitment on this," Amenumey added.

The key presentations at the colloquium were delivered by Mr Kevin Adarkwah, UMB’s Director of Treasury and Mrs Rejoice King, the Head of Trade at the Bank.

The presentations focused on the huge opportunities offered by the Bank’s Trade and Treasury bouquets of products and services and how the participants could tap into it to simplify, scale and sustainably grow their various businesses in the export and import sector.

At the end of the colloquium, participants expressed their gratitude to UMB for a significant and useful session.

UMB Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specialising in customized banking products and services. 

UMB opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions. UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, one UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

