UMB organises Trade and Treasury colloquium for exporters and importers

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb 20, GNA -
Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has held a special colloquium on Trade and
Treasury for clients and prospects, who are in the export and import business
in Accra.
The colloquium is the
first of a two-part series with the primary objective of discussing relevant
topics that would enrich export business operations and investments of
participants.
Participants were made
up of the Banks’ clientele, as well as prospective customers who are into the
export and import business.
Mr Benjamin Amenumey,
the Acting Chief Executive Officer of UMB, in his welcome address, reiterated
that UMB is in pole position to further intensify financial and advisory
support to sustainable small and medium scale businesses.
He acknowledged the
impact of the outcomes of the United States–China trade war and Brexit but
expressed optimism and the Bank’s commitment to fully support businesses
whatever the consequence may be.
"These
uncertainties are problematic but as a Bank, we are well positioned to foresee
and device strategies to curtail its effects on your business operations.
Ultimately, we can continue to build on our relationship with you beyond the
success of our businesses to affect the larger society positively," he
said.
“UMB is absolutely
committed to the success and growth of your businesses and you have our
collective commitment on this," Amenumey added.
The key presentations
at the colloquium were delivered by Mr Kevin Adarkwah, UMB’s Director of
Treasury and Mrs Rejoice King, the Head of Trade at the Bank.
The presentations
focused on the huge opportunities offered by the Bank’s Trade and Treasury
bouquets of products and services and how the participants could tap into it to
simplify, scale and sustainably grow their various businesses in the export and
import sector.
At the end of the
colloquium, participants expressed their gratitude to UMB for a significant and
useful session.
UMB Bank (UMB) is a
full-service financial institution specialising in customized banking products
and services.
UMB opened on March
15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial
expertise.
UMB is recognized for
its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive
banking solutions. UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for
Businesses, one UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a
vast network of ATMs.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article