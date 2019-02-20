Police seek 12 suspects in NDC Office shooting

Kumasi (A/R), Feb. 20,
GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command Wednesday appealed to the public to
assist in the search of 12 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the
shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional headquarters of the National Democratic
Congress, in Kumasi.
The Monday incident
claimed the life of Wassis Idris, a scrap dealer, aged 30, and left Abdul
Rahman seriously injured.
A statement copied to
the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police
Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in the
Ashanti Region, mentioned Hussein Bari alias ‘Warrior’, ‘Midjima’, ‘Damos’, and
‘Abu Taliban’ as the suspects.
It noted that Sanni
Mohammed alias ‘Commando’, ‘Wayo’, ‘Element’, ‘Jah Rule’, ‘Petit’, ‘Akon’,
‘Fayiz’, ‘Mallam’ and ‘Rock’ as the suspects so far revealed by their
investigations.
The statement urged
the public to assist the Police by volunteering information that would lead to
the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution.
The suspects are said
to be members of the pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawks.
The incident has since
been widely condemned across the station amidst calls to treat the perpetrators
as criminals and not mere party activists.
GNA
