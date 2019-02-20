Police seek 12 suspects in NDC Office shooting

Kumasi (A/R), Feb. 20, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command Wednesday appealed to the public to assist in the search of 12 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional headquarters of the National Democratic Congress, in Kumasi.



The Monday incident claimed the life of Wassis Idris, a scrap dealer, aged 30, and left Abdul Rahman seriously injured.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, mentioned Hussein Bari alias ‘Warrior’, ‘Midjima’, ‘Damos’, and ‘Abu Taliban’ as the suspects.

It noted that Sanni Mohammed alias ‘Commando’, ‘Wayo’, ‘Element’, ‘Jah Rule’, ‘Petit’, ‘Akon’, ‘Fayiz’, ‘Mallam’ and ‘Rock’ as the suspects so far revealed by their investigations.

The statement urged the public to assist the Police by volunteering information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution.

The suspects are said to be members of the pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawks.

The incident has since been widely condemned across the station amidst calls to treat the perpetrators as criminals and not mere party activists.

GNA