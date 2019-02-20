Home | News | Police seek 12 suspects in NDC Office shooting

Police seek 12 suspects in NDC Office shooting

Dan Soko

Kumasi (A/R), Feb. 20, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command Wednesday appealed to the public to assist in the search of 12 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional headquarters of the National Democratic Congress, in Kumasi.

The Monday incident claimed the life of Wassis Idris, a scrap dealer, aged 30, and left Abdul Rahman seriously injured.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, mentioned Hussein Bari alias ‘Warrior’, ‘Midjima’, ‘Damos’, and ‘Abu Taliban’ as the suspects.

It noted that Sanni Mohammed alias ‘Commando’, ‘Wayo’, ‘Element’, ‘Jah Rule’, ‘Petit’, ‘Akon’, ‘Fayiz’, ‘Mallam’ and ‘Rock’ as the suspects so far revealed by their investigations.

The statement urged the public to assist the Police by volunteering information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution.

The suspects are said to be members of the pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawks.

The incident has since been widely condemned across the station amidst calls to treat the perpetrators as criminals and not mere party activists.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!