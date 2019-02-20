Poor leadership hinder progress in quality healthcare outcomes - Dr Nsiah-Asare

By
Christabel Addo, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS),
has blamed the lack of progress in most healthcare delivery outcomes in the
Greater Accra Region (GAR), on poor leadership.
He said the challenges
were very prominent at the district levels, and indicated that the GHS Council
was not pleased with reports, and consequently resolved to start its District
Health System Operationality (DISHOP) leadership training to change the occurrences.
“Information sometimes
reaching us indicates that there are so many conflicts among various members of
staff, leading to the slowdown in performances,” hence, the training would
build the capacities for better performances, he said.
He said the GHS
Council had reviewed the curriculum for the training, which would hopefully
start somewhere around May 2019.
Dr Nsaih-Asare was
speaking at the two-day 2018 Greater Accra Regional Performance Review meeting
held in Accra on Wednesday, and guided by the year’s theme: “Using Operational
Research and ICT to Improve Health Outcomes in the Greater Accra Region”.
The meeting, which was
organised by the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate, brought together
representatives from all public and quasi-government healthcare institutions,
as well as the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), to reflect and
take stock of their collective performance in the previous year.
Dr Nsaih-Asare
expressed his displeasure about the deep-rooted attitudes of some public sector
health professionals particularly doctors and nurses, who have taken to
diverting their energies to Locums in other private institutions and neglecting
their core duties in their major posts.
He said these staff
pretended to be working, while in actual fact they just use their official
posts as a resting place after their exhaustive locums elsewhere, and end up
driving patients away because they were too tied to work.
He said, this was
unprofessional and warned that such attitudes would no longer be tolerated by
the GHS Council, and advised those professionals who preferred to work with the
private sector to do so legally, and desist from taking double salaries and
taking the public health sector for granted.
The Director-General
said the GHS had printed about 75,000 copies of its Code of Conduct and
Disciplinary Procedures for distribution to all staff to imbibe and enforce.
The Service, he said
would continue with its efforts to provide at least a vehicle for each District
to facilitate their work, and promote the achievement of high-quality health
outcomes as well as achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
He commended all
health workers for their sacrifices in spite of the numerous challenges and
constraints they encountered in their line of duty, and urged them to sustain
the momentum to maintain the gains to achieve the Sustainable Development
Goals.
Dr Charity Sarpong,
the Regional Director of Health Services, said the year under review showed a
mixed performance, with good records in some indicators, while stagnating and
or declining in others.
She said Out-Patient
Departments (OPDs) per capita increased marginally from 0.86 in 2017 to 0.88 in
2018, a figure which may not be a true reflection due to the difficulties
encountered in accessing data from some health facilities outside the umbrella
of the GHS.
She said although
malaria continued to be the number one cause of OPD attendance for the past
three years, there had been a gradual, but consistent reduction in the disease
burden.
That, she attributed
to interventions including the distribution of Insecticide Treated bed nets
(LLINS), intensified public education, building of the capacity of health staff
in the use of the rapid diagnostic tests for easy and quick diagnosis.
“We are, however,
seeing an increasing trend in the incidences of Non-Communicable Diseases and
especially hypertension and diabetes”, and to address this, the GHS was going
to liaise with major health facilities to set up functional Wellness Clinics as
part of their routine OPD, for public walk-in to do screening as and when
necessary.
Dr Sarpong said total
skilled deliveries increased from 56.2 per cent in 2017 to 63.2 per cent in
2018, while institutional maternal mortality deceased from 189 to 166.1 per
cent respectively 100,000 live births, but still birth rates, however,
stagnated and decreased marginally from 1.5 to 1.4 per cent within the same
periods.
“We are happy with the
decrease in maternal mortality, which has been achieved through the collective
hard work of our staff and the introduction of innovations such as the Kybele
Referral Platform that seeks to improve on referral of pregnant women across
the Health Facilities”, she said.
She also mentioned the
successful set up of a Telemedicine Consultation Centre, which operated from
the Regional Hospitals, to link up peripheral staff especially those in the
Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) zones, to other senior
staff like midwives and doctors at the various levels of health care, to
improve quality healthcare and limit referrals.
She said challenges
such as poor data management, weak management and governance structures, poor
human resource management and inadequate resources and logistics, equitable
distribution of available health professionals, and poor Staff attitudes and
commitment, also had a toll on service coverage, quality and outcomes.
Others include the
over concentration of health facilities in the Accra metropolis, absence of
district hospitals in nine out of the 16 districts in 2018, leading to the
skewed distribution of doctors and other health professionals in favour of the
most endowed districts.
She said initiatives
such as the institutionalised peer review of hospitals and polyclinics, the
Maternal Death Audit and Accountability Platform; and the strengthened
integrated disease surveillance and response system with the introduction of
the Greater Accra Website, had been instituted to provide weekly feedbacks and
benchmarks districts’ performance to help scale up the performance of low
districts through sharing of best practices.
Dr Sarpong said in
2019 the performance of the region would be guided by the theme “Strengthening
our Health Systems towards the realisation of Universal Health Coverage: the
Role of Quality Data Management and good Governance”, with its Programme of
Work underscored by the following of high priority interventions.
Mr Ishmael Ashitey,
the Greater Accra Regional Minister, in an address read on his behalf, called
for the need to ensure equitable distribution of resources among the districts,
particularly the newly created ones, for effective delivery of healthcare
services.
GNA
