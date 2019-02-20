Home | News | Huawei launches 2019 Y7 Prime

Huawei launches 2019 Y7 Prime

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb.20, GNA - Huawei, a global telecommunication giant, has announced the launch of its all-new Y7 Prime 2019, which is an upgrade on the foundation of Huawei Y7 2018.

The new Huawei Y7 prime comes with a class-leading camera performance, the Huawei Dewdrop display which offers an outstanding screen-to-body ratio in a regular design that looks and feels both sleek and premium.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Wednesday, said that the phone housed a 4000mAh battery, with longer lifespan, which allowed it to keep up with today’s youth with minimal interruptions.

“The back of the device is designed to look like a compact camera, highlighting its upgraded camera capabilities, which include a wider aperture, as well as improved low light performance,” it said.

“The new Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 has a 6.26-inch Dewdrop display which is higher than the industry’s average of 13+2MP dual cameras with a Master AI support for a superior photography capability, which can last for two days when fully charged and moderately used”.

The model has been designed to protect the eye from excessive and continuous exposure to blue light, typically emitted by LCD and LED displays, which has a negative effect on the human eyes.

It has a TÜV Rhineland certified Eye Protection Mode, which, when enabled, automatically adjusts the colours of the display and reduces the intensity of the blue light.

“Furthermore, the feature can filter all light outside the visible spectrum, including ultraviolet and infrared light and also has the eye protection mode which is ideal for users who have a habit of to spending long periods of time with their devices gaming and watching videos.

“The new features also include an intelligent integrated smart battery management system, which automatically detects battery intensive apps and alerts the user when they are running in the background”.

It also supports Dual 4G, Dual VoLTE, which enables the users to simultaneously use one SIM to conduct calls, while using the other for cellular data.

The two SIM cards can be issued by different operators.

The feature supports expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSD card slot together with the 32GB internal storage.

“It has more than enough space for all images, videos, documents and games to share”.

The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red, incorporating the colours of nature onto the design of its ceramic back plate.

Its back plate has a polycarbonate coating that gives it better durability and makes it resistant to scratches.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!