Huawei launches 2019 Y7 Prime

Huawei, a global telecommunication giant, has announced the launch of its
all-new Y7 Prime 2019, which is an upgrade on the foundation of Huawei Y7 2018.
The new Huawei Y7
prime comes with a class-leading camera performance, the Huawei Dewdrop display
which offers an outstanding screen-to-body ratio in a regular design that looks
and feels both sleek and premium.
A statement copied to
the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Wednesday, said that the phone housed a
4000mAh battery, with longer lifespan, which allowed it to keep up with today’s
youth with minimal interruptions.
“The back of the
device is designed to look like a compact camera, highlighting its upgraded
camera capabilities, which include a wider aperture, as well as improved low
light performance,” it said.
“The new Huawei Y7
Prime 2019 has a 6.26-inch Dewdrop display which is higher than the industry’s
average of 13+2MP dual cameras with a Master AI support for a superior
photography capability, which can last for two days when fully charged and
moderately used”.
The model has been
designed to protect the eye from excessive and continuous exposure to blue
light, typically emitted by LCD and LED displays, which has a negative effect
on the human eyes.
It has a TÜV Rhineland
certified Eye Protection Mode, which, when enabled, automatically adjusts the colours
of the display and reduces the intensity of the blue light.
“Furthermore, the
feature can filter all light outside the visible spectrum, including
ultraviolet and infrared light and also has the eye protection mode which is
ideal for users who have a habit of to spending long periods of time with their
devices gaming and watching videos.
“The new features also
include an intelligent integrated smart battery management system, which
automatically detects battery intensive apps and alerts the user when they are
running in the background”.
It also supports Dual
4G, Dual VoLTE, which enables the users to simultaneously use one SIM to
conduct calls, while using the other for cellular data.
The two SIM cards can be
issued by different operators.
The feature supports
expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSD card slot together with the
32GB internal storage.
“It has more than
enough space for all images, videos, documents and games to share”.
The phone comes in
Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red, incorporating the colours of nature
onto the design of its ceramic back plate.
Its back plate has a
polycarbonate coating that gives it better durability and makes it resistant to
scratches.
