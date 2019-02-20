Home | News | Private schools appealed to GES to help train their staff

Private schools appealed to GES to help train their staff

Dan Soko

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA 

Anyinam (E/R), Feb. 20, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Ofosu, Secretary of the Private Schools Association in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help organize periodic in-service training programmes for teachers in private schools.

Mr Ofosu who is also an educationist, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a management and staff meeting of the school at Anyinam.

Mr Ofosu, a retired headmaster and now a proprietor of the Promising Hope Preparatory School, a private school at Anyinam, told the GNA that non-payment of school fees by parents was thwarting the efforts of private schools to improve upon their structures, bus services and promoting teaching and learning.     

According to him, most private learning institutions have lost focus, because some of their fresh tutors employed, have no “teaching technics”, to guide them to discharge their tutorial work diligently.  The secretary said, many prospective entrepreneurs do not know how to start, where to go for assistance and how to manage their enterprises effectively and efficiently. 

Mr Ofosu was optimistic that the directorate of the GES would assist them in their fields of operations and help the schools keep abreast with the latest teaching methodologies.        

The Promising Hope Preparatory School, he said, has earlier organized a two-day seminar, for some 50 teachers from private schools in Anyinam and its environs.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders Wants To Take On Donald Trump In 2020

February 19, 2019

War Of Words Escalates In Nigeria As Rescheduled Vote Looms

February 19, 2019

La Constance Kids Tennis Center Celebrates 6th Anniversary

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!