Private schools appealed to GES to help train their staff

By
Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA
Anyinam (E/R), Feb.
20, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Ofosu, Secretary of the Private Schools Association in
the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region has appealed to the Ghana
Education Service (GES) to help organize periodic in-service training
programmes for teachers in private schools.
Mr Ofosu who is also
an educationist, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a
management and staff meeting of the school at Anyinam.
Mr Ofosu, a retired
headmaster and now a proprietor of the Promising Hope Preparatory School, a
private school at Anyinam, told the GNA that non-payment of school fees by
parents was thwarting the efforts of private schools to improve upon their
structures, bus services and promoting teaching and learning.
According to him, most
private learning institutions have lost focus, because some of their fresh
tutors employed, have no “teaching technics”, to guide them to discharge their
tutorial work diligently. The secretary
said, many prospective entrepreneurs do not know how to start, where to go for
assistance and how to manage their enterprises effectively and
efficiently.
Mr Ofosu was
optimistic that the directorate of the GES would assist them in their fields of
operations and help the schools keep abreast with the latest teaching
methodologies.
The Promising Hope
Preparatory School, he said, has earlier organized a two-day seminar, for some
50 teachers from private schools in Anyinam and its environs.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article