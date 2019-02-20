Private schools appealed to GES to help train their staff

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Anyinam (E/R), Feb. 20, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Ofosu, Secretary of the Private Schools Association in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help organize periodic in-service training programmes for teachers in private schools.

Mr Ofosu who is also an educationist, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a management and staff meeting of the school at Anyinam.

Mr Ofosu, a retired headmaster and now a proprietor of the Promising Hope Preparatory School, a private school at Anyinam, told the GNA that non-payment of school fees by parents was thwarting the efforts of private schools to improve upon their structures, bus services and promoting teaching and learning.

According to him, most private learning institutions have lost focus, because some of their fresh tutors employed, have no “teaching technics”, to guide them to discharge their tutorial work diligently. The secretary said, many prospective entrepreneurs do not know how to start, where to go for assistance and how to manage their enterprises effectively and efficiently.

Mr Ofosu was optimistic that the directorate of the GES would assist them in their fields of operations and help the schools keep abreast with the latest teaching methodologies.

The Promising Hope Preparatory School, he said, has earlier organized a two-day seminar, for some 50 teachers from private schools in Anyinam and its environs.

